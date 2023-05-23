Gift of Adoption Marks 5,000th Child Brought Home Since Founding

The national nonprofit celebrates organizational milestone after helping to unite three brothers at risk of separation with their forever family

NORTHBROOK, Ill., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gift of Adoption Fund, a national, 501(C)3 organization that provides grants of up to $15,000 to help families complete adoptions of children in vulnerable circumstances, today marks an organizational milestone, having helped unite 5,000 children with families since its founding in 1996 and over $15 million in grants awarded. The organization has awarded a grant to help complete the adoption of three brothers born in Ecuador.

While a reported one-third of Americans have considered adoption, fewer than 4% complete the process- with many citing the high expense as a barrier. Gift of Adoption prioritizes grants for children facing what might be their only chance at adoption, such as those at risk of separation from siblings, entering foster care, aging out of a care system or with medical needs.

"Gift of Adoption is elated to mark this milestone by helping to keep together three siblings at risk of separation," said Gift of Adoption CEO Pam Devereux. "We're incredibly grateful to our donors, volunteers and the families with a heart for adoption – we all reached this milestone together."

Eleven-year-old Josue is the 5,000th child whose adoption was completed with assistance from Gift of Adoption. Josue was adopted along with biological brothers Darwin, 9, and Abraham, 6, by Nicole and David of Franksville, Wis. The three brothers had been in care at an orphanage in Ecuador for five years, and at risk of separation, before finding their forever family in Wisconsin.

Nicole and David Gonzalez had always sought to adopt older siblings, knowing how much it means to have siblings grow up together in the bonds of family, and the negative life outcomes that await children who age-out of orphanages. Gift of Adoption provided a grant that helped David and Nicole cover the final adoption expenses and ensure the siblings stayed together.

"Although international and sibling adoptions can be complex and expensive, once we saw their faces, we knew we would make it work in any way we could," Nicole said. "We are so happy that we can provide a permanent home for these brothers, and they can now grow up together in a stable environment."

The 5,000th child milestone also marks a full circle moment for the organization, originally founded by Gene and Lucy Wyka in Wisconsin. Since then, Gift of Adoption has opened 27 chapters across the U.S. to ensure children are given a chance to thrive.

Devereux considers the 5,000th child milestone an important marker for the work that goes on at Gift of Adoption, and the work that there is still left to do. While the organization celebrates 5,000 children united with families, the next 5,000 children still wait. Learn more — including how to donate, volunteer or apply for a grant — at www.giftofadoption.org.

