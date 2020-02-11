Gift Of Life Michigan And Specialist Direct Collaborate To Increase Organ Recovery Rates

HENDERSON, Nev., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gift of Life Michigan and Specialist Direct announced the initial results of their collaboration to improve organ recovery rates and save lives.

"We came to Specialist Direct with a need to increase the throughput of transplant cases within our surgery center. Previously, we lacked the ability to have echocardiogram studies scanned and interpreted in an expedited fashion. The Specialist Direct OPO solution has enabled us to increase the number of organs we recover within our surgery center. We couldn't be more pleased with our relationship with Specialist Direct," said Bruce Nicely, Chief Clinical Officer of Gift of Life Michigan.

"Specialist Direct is thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with Gift of Life Michigan to improve organ recovery outcomes and save lives. Bruce and his team are true visionaries as it relates to organ procurement organization best practices. We're humbled that they've entrusted us with this strategic initiative," said W. Scott Rombach, CEO of Specialist Direct.

Specialist Direct's solution for Gift of Life Michigan facilitates organ recovery 7 days a week, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Through the company's cloud technology, echocardiogram and radiology studies are automatically routed to the appropriate medical specialist for a real-time interpretation. Donor cases from hospitals across the State are also transmitted to the Specialist Direct team so interpretations are consistent and timely. The Specialist Direct solution improves the accuracy, speed, and efficiency of the organ recovery process to improve outcomes.

ABOUT GIFT OF LIFE MICHIGAN

Gift of Life Michigan is a federally designated organ procurement organization that serves the state of Michigan as the intermediary between donors, their families and hospital staff. In collaboration with Eversight, Gift of Life provides all services necessary for organ, eye and tissue donation. For more information, or to sign up on the Donor Registry, visit www.golm.org or call 866.500.5801.

ABOUT SPECIALIST DIRECT

Specialist Direct telehealth solutions provide real-time access to the world's top medical specialists to deliver superior patient outcomes. The company's diagnostic solutions for organ procurement organizations and transplant hospitals facilitate increased organ recovery rates. Its services include telecardiology, telepathology and teleradiology. For more information visit specialistdirectinc.com.

