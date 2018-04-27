Gift Stylish Timepieces From G-SHOCK This Mother's Day

The S Series line retails for $130 and can be purchased at all major G-SHOCK retailers, including Macy's, shopcasio.com, and the G-SHOCK Soho Store. Each model comes equipped with 200M water resistance and shock resistance, as well as magnetic resistance, an LED light, full auto calendar, multiple daily alarms and snooze, a 1/100th second stopwatch and countdown timer, world time and 12/24 hour formats.

For the Active Mom

Released in four new colorways this spring, the G-SHOCK S Series Step Tracker (GMAS130) is the latest addition to the S Series line and features an all-new step-tracking function – allowing mom to easily monitor her daily steps with the touch of a button. The collection also boasts a brand new face design, with a large analog dial and small, singular digital dial. In addition, the step counter display provides an achievement indicator percentage, an activity graph of the last five hours, and a non-active alert so users can easily assess their progress throughout the day.

First introduced in four solid matte colors in pastel shades of mint (GMAS130-2A) and pink (GMAS130-4A), as well as classic black (GMAS130-1A) and white (GMAS130-7A), the collection also comes in black with coral accents (GMAS130VC-1A), purple with coral accents (GMAS130VC-2A), coral (GMAS130VC-4A), and pale grey with coral accents (GMAS130VC-8A) – all of which complement a versatile spring or summer look at the gym, office and around town.

For the Fashionable Mom

Based on the G-SHOCK men's GA120 face design, which features a unique combination of analog and digital dial displays, the G-SHOCK S Series Metallic Face (GMAS120) features stylish yet subtle metallic accents on the face in a nod to current metallic trends.

This collection includes an understated, matte band in pastel shades of blue (GMAS120MF-2A), and peach latte (GMAS120MF-4A), as well as black (GMAS120MF-1A), white (GMAS120MF-7A1), and white with pink accents (GMAS120MF-7A2), and add a touch of metallic shine to spring casual or athleisure wardrobes.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casiousa.com.

