Gift the Joy of California Dairy This Holiday Season

Easy Holiday Gifting in Three Steps: Select, Click, and Share the Real California Goodness



Discover curated California dairy gifts that support local makers and farm families.

Choose from artisan cheese boxes, ice cream collections, and other sustainably sourced dairy delights.

Enjoy convenient online ordering and doorstep delivery this holiday season.

TRACY, Calif., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The countdown to the holidays is on, and the Real California Milk taste team is making it easier than ever to spread cheer with delicious gifts straight from the Golden State. From artisan cheeses to small-batch dairy treats, these California dairy gift boxes celebrate the craftsmanship and sustainability of the state's dairy farm families.

Shop Local, Gift Deliciously

California's dairy artisans make holiday gifting effortless. Choose from curated collections that fit every taste and budget—all featuring the Real California Milk seal, your assurance that each product is made with wholesome, sustainably sourced milk from California dairy farms.

Whether sending a thoughtful gift to loved ones or elevating your own holiday table, these California-made cheese and dairy gifts are a meaningful way to support local producers while indulging in the best the state has to offer.

Explore and Order Online

Find the perfect California cheese box, butter sampler, or ice cream gift set—shipped directly from the state's finest creameries to your doorstep. Visit RealCaliforniaMilk.com to discover California cheeses and dairy products at retail and find perfect pairing ideas to complete your holiday celebration.

California Dairy: Wholesome, Sustainable, and Local

California is the number one dairy state, home to more than 1,000 family-owned farms dedicated to quality and sustainability. Every purchase of Real California Milk products supports these farm families and contributes to a more sustainable dairy future.

About Real California Milk / California Milk Advisory Board

The California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB), an instrumentality of the California Department of Food and Agriculture, represents the state's dairy farm families who lead the nation in sustainable dairy farming practices. With a mission to nourish the world with the wholesome goodness of Real California Milk, CMAB promotes California dairy products, including California dairy gifts, artisan cheeses, and other sustainably sourced dairy foods, across retail, foodservice, and global markets. These efforts help connect consumers to high-quality products made with Real California Milk and support holiday gifting trends that highlight local, sustainable foods. Connect and learn more at RealCaliforniaMilk.com and on social media at Facebook , YouTube , Tik Tok , Instagram, X and Pinterest .

SOURCE Real California Milk