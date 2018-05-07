Gift to Saint Francis Foundation Honors Family Who Suffered Tragedy in the North Bay Fires

Frank has offered the gift through the Saint Francis Foundation and asked the community to match her pledge. In recognition of Frank's gift and the community's generosity, the Hospital will name one of the Pediatric Rooms of the Bothin Burn Center in honor of the Shepherd Family and in memory of the Shepherd children.

"We are all angels that can lift the wings of those who cannot fly," said Frank. "I wanted to do what I can to help this family heal."

"No one ever expects to need critical burn care," said Dr. Richard Grossman, medical director of the Bothin Burn Center. "This gift honors this incredible family, while also ensuring life-saving treatment for future patients."

The Shepherds are now continuing their recovery while also dealing with the devastating loss of their two teenage children. If you would like to contribute to this community challenge, please call (415) 353-6650.

Dignity Health Saint Francis Memorial Hospital is an accredited, not-for-profit community hospital that has been providing exceptional healthcare in San Francisco for more than 100 years. Located atop Nob Hill, near downtown San Francisco, Saint Francis is home to the Bothin Burn Center, the largest in Northern California, the Center for Sports Medicine, and the Saint Francis Orthopedic Institute. With its close proximity to downtown San Francisco, Saint Francis also specializes in Occupational Health and Emergency Medicine. Saint Francis has been designated as a Blue Distinction Center for Spine and Hip/Knee Replacement Surgery and is a Certified Stroke Center by the Joint Commission.

