Gift to Salem State's Music and Dance Department Creates "Burnstine Scholars"

$150,000 gift to support student aid, equipment and experiential learning

SALEM, Mass., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Murray Burnstine Charitable Trust has awarded $150,000 to Salem State University's music program, supporting student grants and access to essential equipment and transformative educational opportunities.

Through the gift, all students majoring in music received $1,000 grants as part of the department's student aid distribution, helping them purchase instruments, microphones and other essential equipment. Recipients will be recognized as "Burnstine Scholars" in honor of Murray Burnstine, a late musician and engineer.

Heaven Mazza, a senior English major at Salem State University, uses a new guitar purchased for the university's Music and Dance department through a gift made by the Murray Burnstine Charitable Trust. The $150,000 gift supports student grants, experiential learning opportunities, new gear, and more.

"We're deeply moved to have our music program at Salem State recognized by the Murray Burnstine Charitable Trust," shared Peter Kvetko, music and dance department chair at the university. "This gift will have transformational impact, opening new opportunities for our students, enriching their journey and strengthening the program for years to come."

In addition to the grants, the gift enhances student learning by supporting enrichment opportunities in music and the arts, instrument repairs and replacements and much needed financial assistance.

The gift is already making an impact on current students like Ava O'Brien '26. "Thanks to this generous donation from Murray Burnstine, I feel even more confident in my ability to succeed," she shared. "This gift provides financial support that allows me to obtain resources I need to further my growth and education. I am filled with gratitude knowing that there are people who believe in and support young aspiring musicians and music educators like myself."

Murray Burnstine, founder of the Murray Burnstine Charitable Trust, was an accomplished saxophonist, clarinetist and flutist who balanced a distinguished career as a mechanical engineer with his lifelong devotion to music. His trust was established to ensure that young musicians would have the opportunity to pursue their passion regardless of financial circumstances.

"Murray believed that music should be within reach for any student with the desire to learn," said James Keane, trustee of the Murray Burnstine Charitable Trust. "We're proud to continue his legacy through support for Salem State's talented music majors," shared fellow trustee Alice Klein.

"This gift arrives at the perfect time," said Mandy Ray, vice president of advancement at Salem State and executive director of the Salem State University Alumni Association and Foundation, Inc. "It strengthens our mission to expand access and opportunity in the arts. Thanks to the Murray Burnstine Charitable Trust, our students can focus more on creativity and building brighter futures."

About Salem State University

Known as the Commonwealth's civic engagement university, Salem State University, established in 1854, is a comprehensive, public institution of higher learning located approximately 15 miles north of Boston, Massachusetts. One of the largest state universities in the Commonwealth, Salem State enrolls about 6,500 undergraduate and graduate students. It offers 32 undergraduate programs and graduate programs that offer degrees in 24 fields. The university also has a continuing education division that offers both credit and non-credit programs. Salem State proudly participates in the National Study of Learning, Voting, and Engagement and has shown a student voting rate above the national average, earning it a Silver Seal from the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge. In 2020, Salem State received Carnegie Community Engagement Classification and was designated a Best for Vets College by Military Times. Salem State is proud to be a developing Hispanic and Minority Serving Institution.

About Salem State University Alumni Association and Foundation, Inc.

The Salem State University Alumni Association and Foundation, Inc. (AAF) is a 501(c)(3) private, not-for-profit organization. In partnership with Salem State University, the AAF promotes pride in the university and inspires philanthropy to invest in student success. In so doing, the AAF provides the opportunity to meet the needs of the Salem State community not met through public funding.

SOURCE SALEM STATE UNIVERSITY