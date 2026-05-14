GiftAMeal Reaches 3 Million Meals Donated Through Restaurant Partnerships Nationwide

ORLANDO, Fla., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GiftAMeal, a restaurant marketing platform that turns guest photos into donations to local food banks, has reached a major milestone: 3 million meals donated to families in need across the country.

Through GiftAMeal, guests at participating restaurants take a photo of their food, drink, or friends. Each photo triggers a monetary donation to a local food bank to help provide a meal to families facing food insecurity in that community. The program is free for guests, funded by the restaurant, and requires no added effort from restaurant staff.

GiftAMeal has provided 3 million meals to families in need.

The 3 million meal milestone comes shortly after GiftAMeal announced its acquisition by Swipe Savvy, providing additional resources to support the platform's continued growth while keeping the GiftAMeal experience unchanged for restaurant partners and guests.

"Reaching 3 million meals is an incredibly meaningful milestone," said Andrew Glantz, Founder of GiftAMeal and VP Strategic Partnerships of Swipe Savvy. "When we started, the idea was simple: make giving back easy, local, and engaging for restaurant guests. To see that grow into millions of meals donated through restaurant partnerships across the country is both humbling and energizing."

GiftAMeal partners with 1200+ restaurants of all sizes, from independent operators like Anthonino's Taverna to national franchise systems like Scooter's Coffee. Participating restaurants use the platform to build stronger emotional connections with guests while supporting local hunger relief organizations.

Operation Food Search, one of the non-profits supported by GiftAMeal, has seen the value of the program in creating recurring support while helping introduce more people to the organization's work.

"GiftAMeal provides a unique way for restaurants and their guests to support hunger relief in their own communities," said Kristen Wild, President and CEO of Operation Food Search. "The recurring donations help support our work without requiring time or resources from our team, and the program also helps raise awareness for the critical need we are addressing every day."

Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken is one of the restaurant brands that has partnered with GiftAMeal to create local impact across participating locations.

"At Lee's, community has always been central to who we are," said Dan Sokolik, Vice President of Marketing at Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken. "GiftAMeal has helped us create a unified social responsibility program across our brand while still making a local impact in each community we serve. It gives our guests a simple way to participate, requires very little effort from our teams, and aligns naturally with our commitment to serving our communities."

For Glantz, the milestone reflects the power of making giving back simple and accessible.

"Three million meals is a milestone worth celebrating, but it also motivates us to keep going," Glantz said. "Every participating restaurant, every guest photo, and every local food bank partner plays a role in this impact. We're excited to continue growing and help even more communities."

Restaurants interested in joining GiftAMeal can learn more and book a demo at giftameal.com/partner.

About GiftAMeal

GiftAMeal is a restaurant marketing platform owned by Swipe Savvy that helps brands drive customer engagement while giving back to their communities. Restaurants partner with GiftAMeal through a subscription-based platform and fund donations to local food banks through a simple QR code and photo experience, allowing diners to trigger donations at no cost to them. The platform is used by more than 1,200 restaurant locations across 46 states and has helped provide 3 million meals to families in need, while increasing guest frequency, spend, and loyalty.

Media Contact:

Andrew Glantz

Founder of GiftAMeal, VP Strategic Partnerships of Swipe Savvy

[email protected]

314-656-6244

SOURCE Swipe Savvy, LLC