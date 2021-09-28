GIFTED Healthcare Named A Best Place to Work by Modern Healthcare

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GIFTED Healthcare, a nationwide healthcare staffing agency headquartered in New Orleans, was named one of the Best Places to Work among healthcare suppliers in Modern Healthcare's 2021 Best Places to Work award program. The company provides creative workforce solutions for healthcare partners, especially critical as the pandemic brought unprecedented challenges to the industry. In 2021, GIFTED met these challenges by deploying up to 900 clinicians per week across the US in a wide variety of clinical settings, while seamlessly instituting new clinical and emotional readiness screening procedures to ensure its clinicians were safe, healthy, and prepared.

"Our spirit remains rooted in our values, which in this time of crisis has proved unwavering, and has served as a platform for our successful adaptation thus far," said Mullady Voelker, GIFTED President of Growth & Strategy. "We are incredibly optimistic about the future of healthcare and nursing. We are always striving for a compassionate, respectful, and nurturing workplace, and we're continually inspired by the incredible healthcare workers within our company."

GIFTED Healthcare's internal staff has grown by 43% in 2021, while the company has invested heavily in providing holistic and comprehensive support for its 180 plus corporate employees, from mental health to remote work resources. To be recognized as one of Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work, GIFTED Healthcare's corporate employees provided a full assessment of work environment, including role satisfaction, training resources, corporate culture and communications, leadership, and supervisor relationships. Amidst rapid growth and unprecedented challenges, GIFTED received excellent reviews across all categories.

"This year's winners have an easy tip to incorporate - show respect," noted Modern Healthcare editor Aurora Aguilar. "We congratulate all of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for emphasizing that compassion and respect are essential to an engaged and productive workforce."

