Gifted.co and Remote Partner to Expand Global Employee Recognition and Engagement Opportunities

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gifted.co, a leader in streamlined employee recognition programs, and Remote, the leading global HR platform for distributed companies, are excited today to announce their strategic partnership. This collaboration will integrate Gifted's innovative employee recognition solutions with Remote's expansive global HR platform, creating a powerful synergy that enhances workforce engagement across borders.

Who are Gifted.co:

Gifted's user-friendly interface allows HR leaders to manage programs such as birthday gifts for employees , interval gifts for work anniversaries , and more, with access to a catalog of over 3,500 brands in more than 150 countries. The ability to select their reward from a multiple choice gift link means that with Gifted, your employees will get exactly what they want; And the option to establish manager roles, allocate a budget, customize the image and greeting, and track gifting activity from delivery to redemption make it a no-brainer for anyone looking for a comprehensive employee recognition solution.

About Remote:

Remote helps companies become global powerhouses by expanding their access to talent beyond their borders. Thousands of businesses rely on Remote's modern platform and legal and financial expertise to onboard, pay, and manage employees and contractors around the world.

Synergizing Global Talent Management and Recognition:

The partnership between Gifted.co and Remote is set to revolutionize the way businesses engage and show appreciation to their global teams. By integrating Gifted's employee recognition platform and client appreciation gifts with the Remote platform, users can now consolidate all employee information for seamless and impactful rewards.

As Gifted and Remote continue to grow in the international HR space, their tailored approach to employee recognition and management means that no matter where your team members are located, there is always something engaging and memorable for them to choose from.

Empowering HR Leaders:

Thanks to this partnership, HR leaders using Remote to manage global teams can now leverage Gifted.co's capabilities to send gifts, manage budgets, and receive detailed reports filtered through Remote's consolidated data. This allows for more streamlined, intuitive, and scalable employee recognition programs that can support organizations of any size.

