Gifting Season Now in Full Swing: PGA TOUR Superstore the Go-to Destination for In-home Golf Simulators for the Holidays

ATLANTA, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PGA TOUR Superstore, the country's leading destination for golf equipment, accessories and apparel, is now offering curated DIY in-home golf simulators, allowing fans of golf to perfect their game from the comfort of their own basement, garage or even backyard. These customized simulator packages are tailored with cutting-edge technology add-ons for each golfers' needs.

Lower costs, new technologies and wide selections of packages have made residential in-home golf simulation increasingly popular. In-home golf simulators are transforming how families entertain, exercise and socialize, offering an immersive, interactive experience that appeals to everyone – from core golfers to casual players looking for fun.

"Beyond offering technology for those who are passionate about improving their game or playing renowned courses, these in-home golf simulation devices can also be a full-fledged entertainment center – providing gaming options for the whole family," said Ben Helmrath, Vice President, Hard Goods for PGA TOUR Superstore. "The popularity of golf with a variety of emerging players, whether it's the rise of women playing the game or youth enjoying the sport, combined with more affordable and attainable technology suited to the home, has demonstrated why golf simulators are fast becoming a year-round hub."

An estimated 6.2 million Americans hit golf balls with a club in a simulator in 2023, a total that's jumped 73 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels, according to the National Golf Foundation. Internet searches for 'basement simulator golf' leapt more than 1,900 percent in the last year. Interest in simulated golf was also echoed from home trends platform Houzz.com, which has reported a 20-times uptick for golf simulators in its Emerging Trends reports.

The pros at PGA TOUR Superstore are showcasing a selection of offerings ranging from entry-level net and mat packages up through high-end system options including technology, launch monitor, software and enclosures suitable for multiple locations including inside a residence, outdoors or in commercial spaces.

Cutting-edge golf simulator technology companies such as industry leader Full Swing, is also teaming up with PGA TOUR Superstore as a preferred retail partner for hero products such as the Full Swing KIT Launch Monitor. This strategic partnership brings the most innovative golf technology to a wider consumer base, offering golfers across the country direct access to the same cutting-edge launch monitor trusted by top PGA TOUR pros such as Tiger Woods.

"Today's golf – whether playing or watching on TV – has become a booming form of entertainment for people of all ages," said Jill Thomas, Chief Marketing Officer, PGA TOUR Superstore. "It's been fun for us to be a part of golf's soaring popularity and with the launch of TGL featuring Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and the best pro golfers in the world, I'm confident even more people will want to experience in-home golf simulation."

