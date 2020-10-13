Gifting with Certified Piedmontese: Give Better Beef with 20% off

LINCOLN, Neb., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified Piedmontese—a Lincoln, Nebraska – based beef company – is giving the gift of better beef.

It is never a wrong time of year to give the gift of Certified Piedmontese beef, in any setting. Certified Piedmontese has a specialty selection of our all natural, premium beef that you can send as the highest quality gift. As the holiday season rolls around, it is the perfect gift to give for anyone in your life including yourself: Certified Piedmontese can help you give the perfect gift for them all!

Create your perfect gift by ordering online from Piedmontese.com . With creating your own beef only order, you can take 20% off with code: GIFT20 (ends 11/22/20)

Already discounted, Certified Piedmontese has an assortment of gift box collections. Each of them has their own variety of cuts, so it is easy to find the best one for each person on your list.

If you know beef is the right gift for the people in your life, but don't know their favorite cut, then a Certified Piedmontese Gift Card might be the perfect option for you this holiday season. These can be delivered via email or physical mail, depending on your preference.

If you are in the Lincoln, Nebraska area they have gift cards available for their retail store, The Mercato and our restaurant, Casa Bovina .

Whether it be for the holidays, customer or employee appreciation, or a business promotion; they have a variety of predesigned business gift boxes, as well as a custom option. They will personally work with you on every business gifting order!

Certified Piedmontese wants to make gift giving easier for you this year, but still have it be the gift that means a lot!

About Certified Piedmontese

Certified Piedmontese is a healthier beef option that does not sacrifice flavor or tenderness. With fewer calories, less fat, and higher protein per ounce than beef from other breeds, it is an ideal source of lean protein.

Certified Piedmontese cattle are raised responsibly on family ranches across the Midwest through a ranch-to-fork process that ensures traceability, environmental sustainability, humane animal handling. All Certified Piedmontese beef is verified all natural and raised without hormones, antibiotics, or steroids. Learn more at Piedmontese.com .

