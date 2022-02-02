GiftLogic Announces its Newest TSC Label Printer Integration
GiftLogic
Feb 02, 2022, 08:34 ET
ENGLEWOOD, Fla., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GiftLogic today announced the launch of a new integration into its latest version of their retail point of sale software that provides users another label printer to create labels. The TSC TC310 is a desktop label printer with thermal transfer, a feature heavily used on items when higher durability matter or they are heat-sensitive. Printing at 300DPI and at four inches per second, you can rest assured that the label will be printed quickly with great quality and clarity.
