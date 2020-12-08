GiftNow Enables Creative and Event Agencies to Provide Differentiated Gifting Experiences at Scale

Company events, employee engagements and other initiatives traditionally held in person have experienced significant disruption in recent months due to the pandemic. GiftNow is helping agencies and their clients successfully execute virtual and digital experiences through digital corporate gifting programs to boost engagement.

"Event attendees have longed for something beyond company swag, especially in this current environment where every engagement is virtual. People's time is harder to capture, and companies want to incentivize and boost engagement, while also providing the most unique, positive experience to build relationships that drive business. That requires rethinking gift giving," said Jennifer Muller, Chief Marketing Officer at Loop Commerce. "Delivering differentiated gift giving experiences is something we deliver seamlessly and at scale—either directly with corporations or through their creative or event planning agencies."

The GiftNow Gift Experience Management (GXM) solution helps agencies curate gift options with merchandise from leading retailers that strongly align to event or conference attendees' interests. Agencies can create a digital strategy that creatively disseminates the gifts in real time to incentivize attendees to continue engaging in event sessions and marketing programs. The attendees can select their preferred gift and customize the size, color and delivery before their gift ships. In addition, recipients can be given the option to donate the monetary value of the gift to a curated list of charitable organizations.

GiftNow for corporate gifting simplifies logistics. Clients can offer and disseminate a large selection of gifts without ever needing to physically possess the inventory at any point during the process. And, because the recipient selects his or her delivery preference, there's no need for the corporate gifter to know their shipping address—all that's needed is an email address or mobile phone number.

Creative agencies can now use GiftNow to develop and embed new gifting experiences in the campaigns they develop for clients, including gamification exercises and virtual scavenger hunts.

"GiftNow has been an invaluable solution that helps us meet and exceed our clients' expectations," said Lucas Droessler, Vice President of Client Success at Look Listen, a leading creative agency. "Gift personalization and dissemination at scale is a tall order, but we've been able to optimize it with GiftNow and look forward to continuing to bring this technology to other clients."

Loop Commerce's GiftNow helps users delight their customers, employees and event attendees with gifts they're sure to enjoy—all while staying within budget. The GiftNow GXM solution manages the end-to-end gift giving process, providing gift curation support and enabling personalized gift giving experiences for one or many individuals. GiftNow also offers gift recipients the flexibility to customize further or digitally exchange their gifts before they ship. Further, GiftNow provides comprehensive gift tracking insights, so users can see how attendees and customers interact with their promotional gifts.

About GiftNow

GiftNow, from Loop Commerce, a Synchrony solution, is a holistic Gift Experience Management™ (GXM) solution that takes the friction out of gifting. With GiftNow's purpose-built GXM platform, gifters can send personalized digital gifts and gift cards in seconds via email or text. Recipients can exchange or modify the gift on their device before it ships. GiftNow enables memorable experiences that benefit gift givers and recipients, as well as corporate gifting programs, premium specialty and department retailers, and direct to consumer brands.

For more information, please visit www.giftnow.com .

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company. We deliver a wide range of specialized financing programs, as well as innovative consumer banking products, across key industries including digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health and pet. Synchrony enables our partners to grow sales and loyalty with consumers. We are one of the largest issuers of private label credit cards in the United States; we also offer co-branded products, installment loans and consumer financing products for small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as healthcare providers.

Synchrony is changing what's possible through our digital capabilities, deep industry expertise, actionable data insights, frictionless customer experience and customized financing solutions.

For more information, visit www.synchrony.com and Twitter: @Synchrony

Media Contacts:

Synchrony:

Farrah Aper

[email protected]

SOURCE Synchrony

Related Links

www.synchrony.com

