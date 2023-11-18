Gifts and Stocking Stuffers for Creatives and Art Lovers

MISSION, Kan., Nov. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) When looking for the perfect present, hone in on your loved ones' favorite hobbies. The options for creatives and art lovers are nearly endless, with stocking stuffers and thoughtful gifts ranging from pens and pencils to markers, personal drawing lessons and beyond.

Give the gift of creative expression this holiday season with a present that helps spark ingenuity and encourages recipients to tap into their creative sides through drawing, journaling and more. Consider this assortment of drawing and writing tools to excite the imagination of anyone who unwraps them.

Fast-Drying Markers for Vibrant Art
Uncap the possibilities of dazzling art with a Sharpie Permanent Marker Holiday Pack, a limited edition set of 30 fine point and 30 ultra-fine point colored permanent markers that allows users to switch between bold strokes and intricate detailing. Remarkably resilient, the iconic permanent ink writes on most surfaces, dries quickly and resists smearing to create vibrant, eye-popping impressions. Included in the pack is one exclusive "mystery marker," revealing one of three surprise colors. Shop this gift exclusively at Walmart.com.

Beautiful Colors, Brilliantly Smooth
Spread joy by gifting Paper Mate InkJoy Gel pens with vivid gel ink that dries three times faster for reduced smearing and ergonomic grips for maximum comfort. With a smooth style, you can keep the joy flowing as fast as your thoughts while brightening your writing with 14 brilliant assorted colors. Your pages can come to life like a vivid party where smudges aren't invited. Perfect for students and journalers, you can fill stockings by visiting Amazon.com.

Draw, Shade and Illustrate with Colored Pencils
Give the ultimate gift to aspiring artists with the Prismacolor Technique Landscape & Nature Drawing Set. This 3-in-1 set pairs high-quality art supplies with nature and landscape-themed digital lessons, which teach fundamental skills as you create three unique pieces of artwork. The set includes 38 Soft Core colored pencils, one Turquoise Graphite pencil, two illustration markers, one mini sharpener, one eraser and one drawing pad. Find these art essentials exclusively at Target.com.

