Gifts, Novelties, and Souvenirs Market to Grow by USD 18.62 Billion (2024-2028), Tech Advances Drive Innovation and Premiumization, Powered by AI - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The global gifts novelty and souvenirs market size is estimated to grow by USD 18.62 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.36% during the forecast period. Technological advances leading to product innovation and premiumization is driving market growth, with a trend towards increased demand for personalized gift products. However, availability of alternate products for social expression poses a challenge. Key market players include Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., American Greetings Corp., American Stationery Co. Inc., Archies Ltd., Card Factory Plc, Cimpress Plc, Consortium Gifts Pvt Ltd, Enesco LLC, Ferns N Petals Pvt. Ltd., funkypigeon.com Ltd., Hallmark Card Inc., Memorable Gifts, PersonalizationMall.com LLC, Redbubble Ltd., Scotts Highland Services Ltd, Shutterfly Inc., Signature Gifts Inc, Sixty Stores Ltd., Target Corp., and Zazzle Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global gifts novelty and souvenirs market 2024-2028

Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Gifts Novelty And Souvenirs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.36% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 18617.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.11 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and

Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 42% Key countries US, Germany, China, UK, and Canada Key companies profiled Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., American Greetings

Corp., American Stationery Co. Inc., Archies Ltd.,

Card Factory Plc, Cimpress Plc, Consortium Gifts Pvt

Ltd, Enesco LLC, Ferns N Petals Pvt. Ltd.,

funkypigeon.com Ltd., Hallmark Card Inc.,

Memorable Gifts, PersonalizationMall.com LLC,

Redbubble Ltd., Scotts Highland Services Ltd,

Shutterfly Inc., Signature Gifts Inc, Sixty Stores Ltd.,

Target Corp., and Zazzle Inc.

Market Driver

The Novelty and Souvenirs market is a thriving industry, valued at USD 97,780 million in 2020. This market includes giftware, souvenirs, seasonal decorations, greeting cards, and novelty items. The COVID-19 pandemic and economic uncertainties have led to a shift towards online retail, with e-commerce sales driving growth. Personalization, emotional value, and consumer desires are key factors fueling demand. Travel and tourism, culture, landmarks, curiosities, humor, and fun are major categories. Rising disposable income and the appeal of keepsakes, mementos, and presents continue to drive sales. Major players like Hallmark and Disney specialize in high-end items and sustainable practices. The market is segmented into online and offline retail. Seasonal fluctuations, raw materials, manufacturing processes, geopolitical conflicts, and natural disasters pose challenges. Eco-conscious products, sustainable practices, and distribution channels are important trends. The market landscape is influenced by factors like rising demand, supply chain disruptions, and logistical obstacles. Companies are adapting to consumer interests and preferences, offering sustainable products and materials, and environmentally responsible packaging. The marketplace is expanding, with global tourism and cultural exploration driving creativity and new ideas.

The novelty and souvenir market experiences significant growth due to the increasing trend of personalized gifts. This trend enhances sales and fosters long-term customer relationships. Personalization adds value to standard gifts and is popular for various occasions like retirements, promotions, birthdays, New Years Eve, and Women's Day. Major players, such as Walt Disney, Hallmark Licensing, and Card Factory, cater to this demand by offering dedicated personalization segments for gift items. This service not only meets customer expectations but also encourages repeat business.

Request Sample of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!

Market Challenges

The Novelty and Souvenirs market, worth USD 97780 million , encompasses Souvenirs, Novelty items, Seasonal decorations, Greeting cards, Giftware, and more. Driving factors include rising disposable income, economic uncertainties, and consumer desires for emotional value and personalization. COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions impacted offline retail, driving growth in e-commerce. Online retail giants like Amazon and Alibaba expanded, while physical stores faced challenges. Key industry players include Hallmark, Disney, and major brands. Customers seek keepsakes, mementos, and cultural exploration through trinkets, presents, and eco-conscious products. Market landscape is influenced by seasonal fluctuations, raw materials, manufacturing processes, and geopolitical conflicts. Adaptation to consumer interests, sustainability, and digital marketplaces is crucial for businesses.

, encompasses Souvenirs, Novelty items, Seasonal decorations, Greeting cards, Giftware, and more. Driving factors include rising disposable income, economic uncertainties, and consumer desires for emotional value and personalization. COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions impacted offline retail, driving growth in e-commerce. Online retail giants like Amazon and Alibaba expanded, while physical stores faced challenges. Key industry players include Hallmark, Disney, and major brands. Customers seek keepsakes, mementos, and cultural exploration through trinkets, presents, and eco-conscious products. Market landscape is influenced by seasonal fluctuations, raw materials, manufacturing processes, and geopolitical conflicts. Adaptation to consumer interests, sustainability, and digital marketplaces is crucial for businesses. The novelty and souvenirs market faces significant competition from emerging social expression products and services. Traditional gifts, novelty items, and souvenirs, including paper-based greeting cards, face intense competition from social media companies like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, photo hosting websites such as Apple iCloud, Picasa, and Flickr, retailers, local studio photographers, and specialized electronic greeting card companies. Electronic devices, especially during festive seasons, also serve as popular special gift items. These competitors offer users the ability to create and share personalized greetings and images digitally, often at no cost. Traditional vendors must adapt to remain competitive in this evolving market.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends- Get your access now!

Segment Overview

This gifts novelty and souvenirs market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Souvenirs and novelty items

1.2 Seasonal decorations

1.3 Greeting cards

1.4 Giftware and others Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Souvenirs and novelty items- Souvenirs and novelty items serve as cherished keepsakes for special moments, places, and memories. The market for these products is experiencing growth due to evolving consumer buying patterns, with an increasing focus on occasion and theme-specific purchases. For instance, friendship-themed souvenirs and novelty items are popular. Retailers, including Hallmark, cater to various occasions such as anniversaries, birthdays, engagements, and religious events, offering a wide range of gifts, cards, and ornaments. Online shopping has significantly impacted the market, providing a convenient and extensive product selection. Retailers maintain inventory based on consumer buying patterns and invest in targeted advertisements. Specific vendors focus on cities and product types to build a loyal customer base, reducing costs and ensuring stable revenue. Despite the growth of online shopping, traditional shoppers still prefer in-store purchases. The high average product value and larger inventory space required for souvenirs and novelty items necessitate retailers to maximize sales through effective inventory management and targeted marketing. The market for these items is expected to continue growing due to their sentimental value and the increasing trend of commemorating special moments.

Download a Sample of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

The Novelty and Souvenirs market is a vibrant and diverse industry, valued at USD 97,780 million, offering a wide range of items that bring joy, memories, and fun to customers worldwide. From Souvenirs representing different cultures and landmarks to Novelty items such as Trinkets, Greeting cards, Seasonal decorations, Giftware, and more, this market caters to various consumer desires and interests. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the market, with Travel and tourism taking a hit. However, the shift to E-commerce has led to expansion and innovation, allowing customers to shop for Mementos, Memories, and keepsakes from the comfort of their homes. Specialization in Humor, Fun, and Curiosities continues to drive growth in this marketplace, offering a lighthearted escape and a way to remember Past experiences with laughter.

Market Research Overview

The Novelty and Souvenirs market is a vibrant industry valued at USD 97780 million, encompassing a wide range of items from Souvenirs and Novelty items to Seasonal decorations, Greeting cards, and Giftware. The market thrives on the emotional value attached to presents, mementos, and keepsakes, which represent culture, landmarks, curiosities, humor, fun, and past experiences. The COVID-19 pandemic and economic uncertainties have led to a shift towards e-commerce and personalization, driving factors for the market's expansion. Rising disposable income and consumer desires fuel the demand for novelty items, with regional insights revealing varying trends. The marketplace caters to customers seeking specialization, from trinkets to high-end items, and adapts to the appeal of sustainability, with eco-conscious products and practices gaining popularity. Despite challenges such as supply chain disruptions, raw material shortages, and geopolitical conflicts, the market continues to grow, driven by the worldwide tourism industry and the appeal of novelty and humor.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Souvenirs And Novelty Items



Seasonal Decorations



Greeting Cards



Giftware And Others

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio