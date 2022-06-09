Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Market Size to grow by USD 11.88 billion by 2025 | Evolving Opportunities with American Greetings Corp & Archies Ltd.| Technavio

Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Market 2021-2025: Scope

Our gifts novelty and souvenirs market report covers the following areas:

Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Market 2021-2025: Drivers & challenges

The key factors driving the gifts novelty and souvenirs market growth are the technological advances leading to product innovation and premiumization. The global gifts novelty and souvenirs market is highly fragmented, which is expected to intensify over the years. The new, unique, and updated gift products drive the sales of the market. For instance, digital and illuminated photo frames are often bought as gifts and showpieces. The demand for modern and advanced products that suit the interior of the houses is also high. This has compelled the vendors to constantly invest in R&D and innovation to sustain themselves in the market.

Availability of alternate products for social expression is one of the key challenges hindering gifts novelty and souvenirs market growth. The availability of alternate social expression products and services is a huge emerging challenge for the market. The social expression products market witnesses intense competition from the evolving trend of alternate social expression products and services, such as electronic devices and online platforms for communication. Vendors compete with the companies offering products and services through these modes and channels. These competitors of traditional gifts, novelty items, and souvenirs (such as greeting cards) include social media companies (such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram) that enable and facilitate users to post greetings and images through digital media such as the internet and mobile. Electronic gadgets (such as smart watches) are used as special gits items, especially during the festive season. Increased alternate product offerings and high adoption of digital platforms pose a huge challenge for the market.

Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

Product

Souvenirs And Novelty Items



Seasonal Decorations



Greeting Cards



Other Gift Items

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geographic

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist gifts novelty and souvenirs market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the gifts novelty and souvenirs market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the gifts novelty and souvenirs market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gifts novelty and souvenirs market vendors

Gifts Novelty And Souvenirs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.2% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 11.88 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.00 Performing market contribution Europe at 35% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American Greetings Corp., Archies Ltd., Card Factory Plc, funkypigeon.com Ltd., Hallmark Licensing LLC, PersonalizationMall.com LLC, Redbubble Ltd., Scotts Highland Services Ltd., Spencer Gifts LLC, and The Walt Disney Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis for personal products

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Souvenirs and novelty items - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Souvenirs and novelty items - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: Souvenirs and novelty items - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Seasonal decorations - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Seasonal decorations - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Seasonal decorations - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Greeting cards - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Greeting cards - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 22: Greeting cards - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Other gift items - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Other gift items - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 24: Other gift items - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 26: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 27: Comparison by Distribution channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 31: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 34: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 35: Geographic comparison

8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 38: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 39: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 41: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 42: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 43: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 44: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 45: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 46: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

Exhibit 49: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 50: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 51: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 52: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 53: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 American Greetings Corp.

Exhibit 54: American Greetings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 55: American Greetings Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 56: American Greetings Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 57: American Greetings Corp. - Key offerings

11.4 Archies Ltd.

Exhibit 58: Archies Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 59: Archies Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 60: Archies Ltd. - Key offerings

11.5 Card Factory Plc

Exhibit 61: Card Factory Plc - Overview



Exhibit 62: Card Factory Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 63: Card Factory Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: Card Factory Plc - Segment focus

11.6 funkypigeon.com Ltd.

Exhibit 65: funkypigeon.com Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 66: funkypigeon.com Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 67: funkypigeon.com Ltd. - Key offerings

11.7 Hallmark Licensing LLC

Exhibit 68: Hallmark Licensing LLC - Overview



Exhibit 69: Hallmark Licensing LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 70: Hallmark Licensing LLC - Key offerings

11.8 PersonalizationMall.com LLC

Exhibit 71: PersonalizationMall.com LLC - Overview



Exhibit 72: PersonalizationMall.com LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 73: PersonalizationMall.com LLC - Key offerings

11.9 Redbubble Ltd.

Exhibit 74: Redbubble Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 75: Redbubble Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 76: Redbubble Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 77: Redbubble Ltd. – Key offerings

11.10 Scotts Highland Services Ltd.

Exhibit 78: Scotts Highland Services Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 79: Scotts Highland Services Ltd. – Product and service



Exhibit 80: Scotts Highland Services Ltd. – Key offerings

11.11 Spencer Gifts LLC

Exhibit 81: Spencer Gifts LLC – Overview



Exhibit 82: Spencer Gifts LLC – Product and service



Exhibit 83: Spencer Gifts LLC – Key offerings

11.12 The Walt Disney Co.

Exhibit 84: The Walt Disney Co. – Overview



Exhibit 85: The Walt Disney Co. – Business segments



Exhibit 86: The Walt Disney Co. – Key news



Exhibit 87: The Walt Disney Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 88: The Walt Disney Co. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 89: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 90: Research Methodology



Exhibit 91: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 92: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 93: List of abbreviations

