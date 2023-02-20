Gifts novelty and souvenirs market size to grow by USD 13.04 billion by 2026; Growth driven by technological advances leading to product innovation and premiumization - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The gifts novelty and souvenirs market size is estimated to grow by USD 13.04 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 3.4% according to Technavio. Gifts novelty and souvenirs market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Market 2022-2026

Vendors : 15+, including American Greetings Corp, American Stationery Co Inc, Archies Ltd, Card Factory Plc, Cimpress Plc, Consortium Gifts Pvt Ltd, Enesco LLC, Ferns N Petals Pvt Ltd, funkypigeon.com Ltd, Hallmark Licensing LLC, Memorable Gifts, PersonalizationMall.com LLC, Redbubble Ltd, Scotts Highland Services Ltd, Shutterfly Inc., Signature Gifts Inc, Sixty Stores Ltd, Spencer Gifts LLC, The Walt Disney Co., Zazzle Inc, among others

: 15+, including American Greetings Corp, American Stationery Co Inc, Archies Ltd, Card Factory Plc, Cimpress Plc, Consortium Gifts Pvt Ltd, Enesco LLC, Ferns N Petals Pvt Ltd, funkypigeon.com Ltd, Hallmark Licensing LLC, Memorable Gifts, PersonalizationMall.com LLC, Redbubble Ltd, Scotts Highland Services Ltd, Shutterfly Inc., Signature Gifts Inc, Sixty Stores Ltd, Spencer Gifts LLC, The Walt Disney Co., Zazzle Inc, among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Distribution channel (offline and online), Product (souvenirs and novelty items, seasonal decorations, greeting cards, and other gift items), and Geography ( Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

To understand more about the gifts novelty and souvenirs market, request a sample report

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report

Gifts novelty and souvenirs market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Gifts novelty and souvenirs market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

American Greetings Corp - The company offers gifts novelty and souvenirs such as creatacard, barware, and drinkware.

- The company offers gifts novelty and souvenirs such as creatacard, barware, and drinkware. American Stationery Co Inc - The company offers gifts novelty and souvenirs such as gifts cards, embroideries, and frames.

- The company offers gifts novelty and souvenirs such as gifts cards, embroideries, and frames. Archies Ltd - The company offers gifts novelty and souvenirs such as personalized cards, mugs, and photoframes.

- The company offers gifts novelty and souvenirs such as personalized cards, mugs, and photoframes. Card Factory Plc - The company offers gifts novelty and souvenirs such as scented candles, chocolates and sweets, and cushions.

Gifts novelty and souvenirs market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers –

Technological advances leading to product innovation and premiumization

Growing culture of gifting

Increase in in-bound international tourism propelling the sales of gift items

KEY Challenges –

Availability of alternate products for social expression

Seasonal nature of business

Highly complex inventory, supply chain, and merchandising management

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report.

The gifts novelty and souvenirs market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this gifts novelty and souvenirs market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the gifts novelty and souvenirs market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the gifts novelty and souvenirs market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the gifts novelty and souvenirs market industry across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of gifts novelty and souvenirs market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The personalized gifts market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.85% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 13011.27 million . The continuous development of new products is notably driving the personalized gifts market growth, although factors such as the seasonal nature of the market may impede the market growth.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.85% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . The continuous development of new products is notably driving the personalized gifts market growth, although factors such as the seasonal nature of the market may impede the market growth. The gift card market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.87% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 843.11 billion . The innovative features and user interfaces are notably driving the gift card market growth, although factors such as the use of gift cards may result in additional loss of money, which may impede the market growth.

Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 157 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.4% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 13.04 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 3.64 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 36% Key countries US, China, France, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled American Greetings Corp, American Stationery Co Inc, Archies Ltd, Card Factory Plc, Cimpress Plc, Consortium Gifts Pvt Ltd, Enesco LLC, Ferns N Petals Pvt Ltd, funkypigeon.com Ltd, Hallmark Licensing LLC, Memorable Gifts, PersonalizationMall.com LLC, Redbubble Ltd, Scotts Highland Services Ltd, Shutterfly Inc., Signature Gifts Inc, Sixty Stores Ltd, Spencer Gifts LLC, The Walt Disney Co., and Zazzle Inc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio consumer staples market reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Souvenirs and novelty items - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Souvenirs and novelty items - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Souvenirs and novelty items - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Souvenirs and novelty items - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Souvenirs and novelty items - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Seasonal decorations - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Seasonal decorations - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Seasonal decorations - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Seasonal decorations - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Seasonal decorations - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Greeting cards - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Greeting cards - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Greeting cards - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Greeting cards - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Greeting cards - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Other gift items - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Other gift items - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Other gift items - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Other gift items - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Other gift items - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 58: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 59: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 60: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 62: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 72: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 84: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 100: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 103: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 104: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 American Greetings Corp

Exhibit 111: American Greetings Corp - Overview



Exhibit 112: American Greetings Corp - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: American Greetings Corp - Key offerings

11.4 American Stationery Co Inc

Exhibit 114: American Stationery Co Inc - Overview



Exhibit 115: American Stationery Co Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: American Stationery Co Inc - Key offerings

11.5 Archies Ltd

Exhibit 117: Archies Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 118: Archies Ltd - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Archies Ltd - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Archies Ltd - Segment focus

11.6 Card Factory Plc

Exhibit 121: Card Factory Plc - Overview



Exhibit 122: Card Factory Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Card Factory Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Card Factory Plc - Segment focus

11.7 Cimpress Plc

Exhibit 125: Cimpress Plc - Overview



Exhibit 126: Cimpress Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Cimpress Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Cimpress Plc - Segment focus

11.8 funkypigeon.com Ltd

Exhibit 129: funkypigeon.com Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 130: funkypigeon.com Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: funkypigeon.com Ltd - Key offerings

11.9 Hallmark Licensing LLC

Exhibit 132: Hallmark Licensing LLC - Overview



Exhibit 133: Hallmark Licensing LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Hallmark Licensing LLC - Key offerings

11.10 Memorable Gifts

Exhibit 135: Memorable Gifts - Overview



Exhibit 136: Memorable Gifts - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Memorable Gifts - Key offerings

11.11 PersonalizationMall.com LLC

Exhibit 138: PersonalizationMall.com LLC - Overview



Exhibit 139: PersonalizationMall.com LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: PersonalizationMall.com LLC - Key offerings

11.12 Sixty Stores Ltd

Exhibit 141: Sixty Stores Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 142: Sixty Stores Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Sixty Stores Ltd - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 144: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 145: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 146: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 147: Research methodology



Exhibit 148: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 149: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 150: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio