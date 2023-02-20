Gifts novelty and souvenirs market size to grow by USD 13.04 billion by 2026; Growth driven by technological advances leading to product innovation and premiumization - Technavio

Feb 20, 2023, 04:30 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The gifts novelty and souvenirs market size is estimated to grow by USD 13.04 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 3.4% according to Technavio. Gifts novelty and souvenirs market insights -
- Vendors: 15+, including American Greetings Corp, American Stationery Co Inc, Archies Ltd, Card Factory Plc, Cimpress Plc, Consortium Gifts Pvt Ltd, Enesco LLC, Ferns N Petals Pvt Ltd, funkypigeon.com Ltd, Hallmark Licensing LLC, Memorable Gifts, PersonalizationMall.com LLC, Redbubble Ltd, Scotts Highland Services Ltd, Shutterfly Inc., Signature Gifts Inc, Sixty Stores Ltd, Spencer Gifts LLC, The Walt Disney Co., Zazzle Inc, among others
- Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
- Segments: Distribution channel (offline and online), Product (souvenirs and novelty items, seasonal decorations, greeting cards, and other gift items), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)
Gifts novelty and souvenirs market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
Gifts novelty and souvenirs market - Vendor Insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –
- American Greetings Corp - The company offers gifts novelty and souvenirs such as creatacard, barware, and drinkware.
- American Stationery Co Inc - The company offers gifts novelty and souvenirs such as gifts cards, embroideries, and frames.
- Archies Ltd - The company offers gifts novelty and souvenirs such as personalized cards, mugs, and photoframes.
- Card Factory Plc - The company offers gifts novelty and souvenirs such as scented candles, chocolates and sweets, and cushions.
Gifts novelty and souvenirs market – Market Dynamics
Major Drivers –
- Technological advances leading to product innovation and premiumization
- Growing culture of gifting
- Increase in in-bound international tourism propelling the sales of gift items
KEY Challenges –
- Availability of alternate products for social expression
- Seasonal nature of business
- Highly complex inventory, supply chain, and merchandising management
The gifts novelty and souvenirs market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
What are the key data covered in this gifts novelty and souvenirs market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the gifts novelty and souvenirs market between 2022 and 2026
- Precise estimation of the size of the gifts novelty and souvenirs market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the gifts novelty and souvenirs market industry across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of gifts novelty and souvenirs market vendors
Related Reports:
- The personalized gifts market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.85% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 13011.27 million. The continuous development of new products is notably driving the personalized gifts market growth, although factors such as the seasonal nature of the market may impede the market growth.
- The gift card market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.87% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 843.11 billion. The innovative features and user interfaces are notably driving the gift card market growth, although factors such as the use of gift cards may result in additional loss of money, which may impede the market growth.
|
Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
157
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.4%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 13.04 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)
|
3.64
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 36%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, France, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
American Greetings Corp, American Stationery Co Inc, Archies Ltd, Card Factory Plc, Cimpress Plc, Consortium Gifts Pvt Ltd, Enesco LLC, Ferns N Petals Pvt Ltd, funkypigeon.com Ltd, Hallmark Licensing LLC, Memorable Gifts, PersonalizationMall.com LLC, Redbubble Ltd, Scotts Highland Services Ltd, Shutterfly Inc., Signature Gifts Inc, Sixty Stores Ltd, Spencer Gifts LLC, The Walt Disney Co., and Zazzle Inc
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
