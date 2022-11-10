Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Market Size to Grow by USD 13.04 Bn, offline to be Largest Revenue-generating Distribution Channel Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The gifts novelty and souvenirs market size is expected to grow by USD 13.04 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. The gifts novelty and souvenirs market is driven by technological advances leading to product innovation and premiumization. In addition, the growing demand for non-seasonal gifts is anticipated to be a key trend in the market. Use our analysis and insights for effective decision making. Download FREE Sample Report

Key Market Segmentation

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Market 2022-2026

The offline distribution channel segment will be a significant contributor to the gifts novelty and souvenirs market during the forecast period. This channel refers to the sales of products through hypermarkets, specialty retail stores, convenience stores, supermarkets, department stores, and other retail formats.

Europe will account for 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the early penetration of the e-commerce market. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America. France, Germany, and the UK are the key countries for the gifts novelty and souvenirs market in Europe.

Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Market Distribution channel Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Offline - size and forecast 2021-2026

Online - size and forecast 2021-2026

Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Souvenirs and novelty items - size and forecast 2021-2026

Seasonal decorations - size and forecast 2021-2026

Greeting cards - size and forecast 2021-2026

Other gift items - size and forecast 2021-2026

Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Driver and Trend

Technological advances leading to product innovation and premiumization are driving the global gifts novelty and souvenir market growth. The market is highly fragmented, which is expected to intensify over the next few years. New, unique, and updated gift products help in increasing sales. Moreover, the demand for modern products that suit the interiors of houses is high, which has encouraged vendors to invest in R&D and innovation. Customers are increasing their spending on gifts, novelty items, and souvenirs, with the growing purchasing power and rising disposable income. This has propelled the demand for premium gift items.

The growing demand for non-seasonal gifts is a trend in the market. Consumers spend more on gifts during non-seasonal occasions than during vacations and holidays. This indicates the rising importance of non-holiday merchandise. Hence, vendors are introducing non-seasonal gift products such as friendship gifts and travel souvenirs. Thus, the demand for non-seasonal gifts will support the market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. Buy Now for detailed information on market dynamics

Major Gifts Novelty and Souvenir Companies

American Greetings Corp

American Stationery Co Inc

Archies Ltd

Card Factory Plc

Cimpress Plc

Consortium Gifts Pvt Ltd

Enesco LLC

Ferns N Petals Pvt Ltd

funkypigeon.com Ltd

Hallmark Licensing LLC

Memorable Gifts

PersonalizationMall.com LLC

Redbubble Ltd

Scotts Highland Services Ltd

Shutterfly Inc.

Signature Gifts Inc

Sixty Stores Ltd

Spencer Gifts LLC

The Walt Disney Co.

Zazzle Inc

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000

Related Reports

Gift Cards Market in Italy by Type and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The advent of gift-giving culture and increasing demand for seasonal decorations are driving the market growth. The advent of the gift-giving culture is impacted by the streamlining of designs and the building of efficient ordering processes, enhancing gift customization capabilities, and brainstorming new ideas to make gifting operations smoother and faster. Such measures have facilitated the retention of customers, up-selling, and cross-selling among retailers.

Rings Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The increasing number of promotional activities through social media is driving the market growth. For instance, in April 2022, India-based silver jewelry startup GIVA Jewelry announced the launch of an advertising campaign featuring brand ambassador Anushka Sharma. The campaign was featured on over-the-top (OTT) platforms, such as SonyLiv and Hotstar, as well as social media platforms, such as Instagram and YouTube.

Gifts Novelty And Souvenirs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.4% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 13.04 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.64 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, France, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled American Greetings Corp, American Stationery Co Inc, Archies Ltd, Card Factory Plc, Cimpress Plc, Consortium Gifts Pvt Ltd, Enesco LLC, Ferns N Petals Pvt Ltd, funkypigeon.com Ltd, Hallmark Licensing LLC, Memorable Gifts, PersonalizationMall.com LLC, Redbubble Ltd, Scotts Highland Services Ltd, Shutterfly Inc., Signature Gifts Inc, Sixty Stores Ltd, Spencer Gifts LLC, The Walt Disney Co., and Zazzle Inc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Souvenirs and novelty items - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Souvenirs and novelty items - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Souvenirs and novelty items - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Souvenirs and novelty items - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Souvenirs and novelty items - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Seasonal decorations - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Seasonal decorations - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Seasonal decorations - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Seasonal decorations - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Seasonal decorations - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Greeting cards - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Greeting cards - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Greeting cards - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Greeting cards - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Greeting cards - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Other gift items - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Other gift items - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Other gift items - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Other gift items - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Other gift items - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 58: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 59: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 60: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 62: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 72: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 84: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 100: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 103: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 104: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 American Greetings Corp

Exhibit 111: American Greetings Corp - Overview



Exhibit 112: American Greetings Corp - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: American Greetings Corp - Key offerings

11.4 American Stationery Co Inc

Exhibit 114: American Stationery Co Inc - Overview



Exhibit 115: American Stationery Co Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: American Stationery Co Inc - Key offerings

11.5 Archies Ltd

Exhibit 117: Archies Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 118: Archies Ltd - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Archies Ltd - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Archies Ltd - Segment focus

11.6 Card Factory Plc

Exhibit 121: Card Factory Plc - Overview



Exhibit 122: Card Factory Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Card Factory Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Card Factory Plc - Segment focus

11.7 Cimpress Plc

Exhibit 125: Cimpress Plc - Overview



Exhibit 126: Cimpress Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Cimpress Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Cimpress Plc - Segment focus

11.8 funkypigeon.com Ltd

Exhibit 129: funkypigeon.com Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 130: funkypigeon.com Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: funkypigeon.com Ltd - Key offerings

11.9 Hallmark Licensing LLC

Exhibit 132: Hallmark Licensing LLC - Overview



Exhibit 133: Hallmark Licensing LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Hallmark Licensing LLC - Key offerings

11.10 Memorable Gifts

Exhibit 135: Memorable Gifts - Overview



Exhibit 136: Memorable Gifts - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Memorable Gifts - Key offerings

11.11 PersonalizationMall.com LLC

Exhibit 138: PersonalizationMall.com LLC - Overview



Exhibit 139: PersonalizationMall.com LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: PersonalizationMall.com LLC - Key offerings

11.12 Sixty Stores Ltd

Exhibit 141: Sixty Stores Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 142: Sixty Stores Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Sixty Stores Ltd - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 144: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 145: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 146: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 147: Research methodology



Exhibit 148: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 149: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 150: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio