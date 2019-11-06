Gifts of Comfort and Versatility Top Lists This Holiday Season

Most buyers plan to give clothing, as 3-in-5 shoppers reveal in our MonitorTM survey apparel tops their gift-giving lists above electronics or other gift categories. While those shoppers also say they would like to get clothing as a gift. Top clothing items they'd like to receive include: t-shirts, jeans and sweaters.

"All three versatile, often cotton-rich wardrobe staples reflect the feeling of cozy comfort during the season and align with MonitorTM results that over 75 percent surveyed say they plan to buy clothing from natural fibers like cotton or wool," says Melissa Bastos, director of consumer market research for Cotton Incorporated. "This number is up from last year, possibly as the public is more aware of microplastic pollution."

In fact, nearly two-thirds of buyers under age 35, who are aware of microfiber pollution in waterways, say that will factor into their clothing purchases, according to the MonitorTM survey.

Brands and retailers have time to catch the interest of holiday shoppers. Over one-third of the people surveyed say they plan on shopping in November and December. Meanwhile, more than two-fifths say they'll take advantage of retailers' extended hours for last-minute gifts.

