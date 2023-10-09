Gifts Retailing Market to grow by USD 13.49 billion between 2022 - 2027 | Access the complete bundle reports on gifts - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gifts Retailing Market is projected to experience significant growth, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.01% and an estimated increase of USD 13.49 billion. The market's expansion is driven by the rising demand for seasonal decorations and the growing gifting culture. However, factors such as pricing pressures due to the intense market competition may impede market growth. The Gifts Retailing Market is segmented by Distribution Channel (offline and online), Product (souvenirs and novelty items, seasonal decorations, greeting cards, giftware, and other gift items), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Arica). This segmentation allows for targeted analysis of regional trends and customer needs, enabling effective strategies for companies.

Gift Card Market: The Global Gift Card Market size is estimated to grow by USD 843.11 billion between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 12.87%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (e-gifts cards and physical gift cards), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Non-Photo Personalized Gifts Market: The non-photo personalized gifts market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.87% between 2023 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 9,127.68 million. This report covers market segmentation by distribution channel (online and offline), type (wearables and accessories, decoration, kitchenware and tableware, stationery and greeting cards, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Market: The gifts novelty and souvenirs market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 13,731.6 million. This report covers market segmentation by product (souvenirs and novelty items, seasonal decorations, greeting cards, and giftware and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Italy Gift Cards Market: The gift cards market in Italy is projected to grow by USD 3.17 billion with a CAGR of 8.61% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. This report covers the gift cards market in Italy segmentations by type (physical gift cards and e-gift cards) and distribution channel (offline and online).

Personalized Gifts Market: The personalized gifts market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.85% between 2022 and 2027. This report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (online and offline), product (non-photo personalized gifts and photo personalized gifts), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America).

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

