Gifts Retailing Market to grow by USD 13.49 billion between 2022 - 2027 | Access the complete bundle reports on gifts - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

09 Oct, 2023, 17:35 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gifts Retailing Market is projected to experience significant growth, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.01% and an estimated increase of USD 13.49 billion. The market's expansion is driven by the rising demand for seasonal decorations and the growing gifting culture. However, factors such as pricing pressures due to the intense market competition may impede market growth. The Gifts Retailing Market is segmented by Distribution Channel (offline and online), Product (souvenirs and novelty items, seasonal decorations, greeting cards, giftware, and other gift items), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Arica). This segmentation allows for targeted analysis of regional trends and customer needs, enabling effective strategies for companies.

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gifts Retailing Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gifts Retailing Market 2023-2027

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Technavio provides reports in the bundle related to the Gifts Retailing Market, offering valuable insights and a comprehensive understanding of their current status and future prospects.

  • Historic market values with future estimates
  • In-depth analysis of segmentation and 10+ countries
  • Current market dynamics and growth opportunities
  • Growth strategies of 20+ companies with offerings

By purchasing this cost-effective bundle, you gain access to valuable information and insights. It offers multiple reports at a discounted price, making it more affordable than buying individual reports separately.

Gift Card Market: The Global Gift Card Market size is estimated to grow by USD 843.11 billion between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 12.87%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (e-gifts cards and physical gift cards), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Non-Photo Personalized Gifts Market: The non-photo personalized gifts market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.87% between 2023 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 9,127.68 million. This report covers market segmentation by distribution channel (online and offline), type (wearables and accessories, decoration, kitchenware and tableware, stationery and greeting cards, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Market: The gifts novelty and souvenirs market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 13,731.6 million. This report covers market segmentation by product (souvenirs and novelty items, seasonal decorations, greeting cards, and giftware and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Italy Gift Cards Market: The gift cards market in Italy is projected to grow by USD 3.17 billion with a CAGR of 8.61% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. This report covers the gift cards market in Italy segmentations by type (physical gift cards and e-gift cards) and distribution channel (offline and online).

Personalized Gifts Market: The personalized gifts market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.85% between 2022 and 2027. This report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (online and offline), product (non-photo personalized gifts and photo personalized gifts), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America).

With each report, you can:

  • Discover and analyze market opportunities with forecasting techniques.
  • Evaluate the growth potential of the market at a detailed level with historical and projected data.
  • Stay updated on the most recent industry and market trends.
  • Develop and validate your strategies using critical and actionable insights.
  • Assess competitive risks and key success factors in the relevant market.

These bundle reports would be beneficial to the companies including:

  • Spencer Gifts LLC
  • The Walt Disney Co.
  • funkypigeon.com Ltd.
  • Hallmark Card Inc.
  • manuBIMsoft Ltd.
  • Redbubble Ltd.
  • Shutterfly Inc.
  • Ferns N Petals Pvt. Ltd.
  • Card Factory Plc
  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
  • And more

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Artificial Intelligence in Asset Management Market to grow by USD 10.37 billion from 2022 to 2027, Growth Driven by Rapid adoption of artificial intelligence in asset management and the growing importance of asset tracking- Technavio

Artificial Intelligence in Asset Management Market to grow by USD 10.37 billion from 2022 to 2027, Growth Driven by Rapid adoption of artificial intelligence in asset management and the growing importance of asset tracking- Technavio

The "artificial intelligence in asset management market by deployment (on-premises and cloud), industry application (BFSI, retail and e-commerce,...
Retail Market in Vietnam to grow by USD 163.49 billion between 2022 - 2027 | Get Complete Access to reports on Retail Market in Vietnam with comprehensive package - Technavio

Retail Market in Vietnam to grow by USD 163.49 billion between 2022 - 2027 | Get Complete Access to reports on Retail Market in Vietnam with comprehensive package - Technavio

The Retail Market in Vietnam is projected to experience significant growth, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.4% and an estimated increase of USD 163.49...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.