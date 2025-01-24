Gifts Retailing Market to Grow by USD 16.75 Billion (2025-2029), Boosted by Seasonal Decorations & Gifting Culture, Report on AI's Market Impact - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI - The global gifts retailing market size is estimated to grow by USD 16.75 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. Rise in demand for seasonal decorations and growing gifting culture is driving market growth, with a trend towards rise in demand for specialized merchandise. However, pricing pressures due to fierce market competition poses a challenge. Key market players include Aldi Stores Ltd., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., American Greetings Corp., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Card Factory Plc, Costco Wholesale Corp., Enesco LLC, Ferns N Petals Pvt. Ltd., Hallmark Card Inc., House of Fraser Ltd., Loop Commerce Inc., Macys Inc., My Pet Gift Box Ltd, Penney OpCo LLC, Shutterfly Inc., Spencer Gifts LLC, The Walt Disney Co., Walmart Inc., and Williams Sonoma Inc..

Gifts Retailing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.5% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 16752.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.2 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 47% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, Canada, India, France, Italy, Japan, and South Korea Key companies profiled Aldi Stores Ltd., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., American Greetings Corp., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Card Factory Plc, Costco Wholesale Corp., Enesco LLC, Ferns N Petals Pvt. Ltd., Hallmark Card Inc., House of Fraser Ltd., Loop Commerce Inc., Macys Inc., My Pet Gift Box Ltd, Penney OpCo LLC, Shutterfly Inc., Spencer Gifts LLC, The Walt Disney Co., Walmart Inc., and Williams Sonoma Inc.

Market Driver

The global retail industry is experiencing a shift in gifting trends, with seasonal decorations, greeting cards, giftware, and experiential gifts leading the way. Online platforms have become increasingly popular for purchasing gifts, especially during special occasions like birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, holidays, and Valentine's Day. Eco-friendly and sustainable gifts made from recycled materials and ethically sourced products are also on the rise. Brick-and-mortar retailers are not left behind, as they continue to innovate with in-store displays, advertisements, and personalized customer experiences. The pandemic has accelerated the trend towards online shopping, with e-commerce retailers seeing in sales. Marketing efforts are focusing on social media and email marketing to reach customers. Gifting culture extends beyond romantic partners and includes family, friends, pets, and even corporate gifting. Social trends towards material possessions, automation, and luxury items continue to influence the market. Seasonal decorations, personalized presents, fragrances, and customized gifts remain popular for special occasions, events, and parties. Intelligent marketing strategies, modernization, and urbanization are driving the distribution channels of e-commerce retailers. The middle-class population and tourists, both domestic and international, are key consumer groups for souvenirs and keepsakes. Graduations, milestones, Christmas, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Halloween, Independence Day, Hanukkah, and Easter are some of the occasions driving the gifting market. Established brands are investing in infrastructure and product visualization through augmented reality to enhance customer satisfaction and loyalty, while e-commerce retailers are offering subscription services and experiential gifts like spa vouchers, travel packages, and event tickets. Overall, the gifting market is evolving to meet the changing needs and preferences of consumers.

The global gifts retailing market is experiencing a significant trend towards specialized merchandise. This segment distinguishes itself from mass merchandisers by offering unique, locally crafted gifts. Specialty merchandisers cater to the increasing demand for differentiated products among premium customer segments. Souvenir and gift retailers serve as distributors for such specialized merchandise, with brands like Disney licensing their intellectual property for sale. This arrangement benefits both parties, as retailers expand their offerings and brands increase their reach.

Market Challenges

The global retailing market for gifts faces various challenges in different sectors. Seasonal decorations, greeting cards, giftware, and traditional offline retailing are competing with online platforms. The gifting culture for birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, holidays, and special occasions continues, but eco-friendly, sustainable gifts made of recycled materials and ethically sourced products are gaining popularity. Experiential gifts like spa vouchers, travel packages, and event tickets are also trending. The pandemic has significantly impacted the retail industry, especially brick-and-mortar stores. Retailers need intelligent marketing strategies, such as social media marketing and email campaigns, to reach customers. Online shopping, social trends, and automation are modernizing the industry. E-commerce retailers cater to domestic and international tourists, offering souvenirs and keepsakes. Brand loyalty is crucial, with electronics, fashion accessories, gourmet food baskets, and novelty gifts attracting customers. Luxury items, jewelry, and premium products are popular for gift-exchanging. Seasonal decor, personalized presents, fragrances, customized presents, and polarized sunglasses, wigs, toys, and other gift items continue to be in demand. Infrastructure and the middle-class population's growth influence the distribution channels. Millennials prefer automation and augmented reality for product visualization. Overall, retailers must adapt to these challenges to increase customer satisfaction, loyalty, brand visibility, foot traffic, in-store events, and promotions.

The gifts retailing market encompasses various players, including specialty retailers, department stores, mass merchandisers, e-retailers, novelty shops, and souvenir sellers. Department stores and mass merchandisers serve as one-stop solutions for customers with a wide array of gift options. Major players in this segment include Macy, JCPenney, Sears Holding, and House of Fraser. The intensifying competition among numerous market participants results in increased pricing pressure. To counteract this, vendors are implementing economic pricing strategies, which negatively affects their profit margins. E-retailers pose significant competition, particularly in regions with high Internet and smart device penetration.

Segment Overview

This gifts retailing market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline

1.2 Online Product 2.1 Souvenirs and novelty items

2.2 Seasonal decorations

2.3 Greeting cards

2.4 Giftware

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa Target Audience Type

1.1 Offline- The offline distribution channel segment in the gifts retailing market includes sales through specialty stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, department stores, and other retail formats. Sales through these channels are decreasing due to consumers' shifting preference towards online shopping. To boost online sales, vendors are collaborating with local retail entities, selling their products through gift stores and various retailing modes such as large grocers, generalists, stationers, discount chains, post office, and numerous small independent retailers. This intensifies market competition. To sustain, vendors are innovating with new businesses and retail strategies, like Card Factory's extensive network of stores in various locations and distinctive retail proposition offering high-quality, affordable products. Vendors also expand their store operations in different cities and regions, increasing customer familiarity with various gift retailing and driving market growth. Despite the online channel's rise, effective marketing in offline channels will continue fueling the offline distribution channel segment's growth.

Research Analysis

The global retailing market for gifts is a significant segment of the retail industry, encompassing seasonal decorations, greeting cards, giftware, and more. This market caters to various occasions such as birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, and seasonal celebrations like Hanukkah and Easter. With the rise of social media marketing, gifting culture has evolved, making it easier to shop for personalized presents online or offline. Seasonal decorations, from wreaths to menorahs, add festive cheer to homes and offices. Greeting cards express sentiments, while giftware offers unique, functional items. Personalized gifts, fragrances, luxury items, jewelry, and premium products make for thoughtful and memorable presents. Customized presents add a personal touch, making them ideal for parties and public gatherings. Personal products and beauty care items are popular choices for everyday use and self-care. The global retail industry continues to innovate, offering an extensive range of gift options to cater to diverse tastes and preferences. Whether shopping online or offline, the joy of giving remains a constant.

Market Research Overview

The global retailing market for gifts encompasses a wide range of products and channels, including seasonal decorations, greeting cards, giftware, both offline and online platforms, and various types of gifts for occasions such as birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, holidays, and special events. With the increasing focus on eco-friendly, sustainable gifts made from recycled materials and ethically sourced products, experiential gifts like spa vouchers, travel packages, and event tickets have gained popularity. Corporate gifting and pandemics have also influenced the market, leading to an increase in online shopping and the use of intelligent marketing strategies through social media and email marketing. Retailers offer personalized items, subscription services, and a variety of gift items for various occasions, appealing to brand loyalty and customer satisfaction. The market is influenced by social trends, urbanization, and the distribution channels of e-commerce retailers, reaching out to domestic and international tourists, and offering souvenirs and keepsakes for graduations and milestones. The market includes a wide range of products, from luxury items like jewelry and premium products to novelty gifts and other gift items. The gifting culture continues to evolve with modernization, automation, and the influence of social media and augmented reality, allowing for product visualization and personalized presents for romantic partners, family, friends, pets, and even oneself.

