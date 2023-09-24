Gifts Retailing Market to increase by USD 13.49 billion between 2022 to 2027, Aldi Stores Ltd., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., and more among key companies - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

24 Sep, 2023, 20:00 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The gifts retailing market size is expected to grow by USD 13.49 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 3.01% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The rise in demand for seasonal decorations and growing gifting culture is notably driving the gifts retailing market. However, factors such as pricing pressures due to the fierce market competition may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Product (Souvenirs and novelty items, Seasonal decorations, Greeting cards, Giftware, and Other gift items), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the gifts retailing market, including  Aldi Stores Ltd., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., American Greetings Corp., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Card Factory Plc, Costco Wholesale Corp., Enesco LLC, Ferns N Petals Pvt. Ltd., Hallmark Card Inc., House of Fraser Ltd., Loop Commerce Inc., Macy's Inc., My Pet Gift Box Ltd, Penney OpCo LLC, Shutterfly Inc., Spencer Gifts LLC, The Walt Disney Co., Walmart Inc., and Williams Sonoma Inc. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Sample Report.

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gifts Retailing Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gifts Retailing Market 2023-2027

Gifts Retailing Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Aldi Stores Ltd. - The company offers solutions for gift retailing that include action toys, branded toys, dolls and dollhouses, and other electric toys. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

Gifts Retailing Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

  • The offline segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. This segment includes specialty retail stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, department stores, and other retail formats. Vendors that offer gift products are expanding their store operations at different locations. Extensive and innovative marketing in offline channels will further propel the growth of the offline distribution channel segment during the forecast period. Vendors are also coming up with new retail strategies. For instance, Card Factory Plc operates its stores in different locations, including small towns and major cities. These factors will propel the growth of the offline distribution channel segment during the forecast period.
  • Other segments include products (souvenirs and novelty items, seasonal decorations, greeting cards, giftware, and other gift items)

Geography 

  • Europe is projected to account for 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

FAQS

  • How do the major trends impact the market?
  • How big is the Europe market?
  • How do the key drivers and challenges impact the market?

Related Reports:

The Global Gift Card Market size is estimated to grow by USD 843.11 billion between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 12.87%. This gift card market research report extensively covers market segmentation by type (e-gifts cards and physical gift cards), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). An increase in the gifting culture is a key factor driving the global digital gift cards market growth. 

The personalized gifts market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.85% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 13,011.27 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (online and offline), product (non-photo personalized gifts and photo personalized gifts), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America). The continuous development of new products is notably driving the personalized gifts market growth. 

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Hydraulic Dosing Pump Market size to grow by USD 260.31 million during 2022-2027| Growing adoption of hydraulic dosing pumps for water and wastewater treatment to drive the market growth - Technavio

Higher Education M-learning Market to grow by USD 47.3 billion from 2022 to 2027, The growing preference for self-paced m-learning courses drives the market - Technavio

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.