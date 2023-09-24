Gifts Retailing Market to increase by USD 13.49 billion between 2022 to 2027, Aldi Stores Ltd., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The gifts retailing market size is expected to grow by USD 13.49 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 3.01% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The rise in demand for seasonal decorations and growing gifting culture is notably driving the gifts retailing market. However, factors such as pricing pressures due to the fierce market competition may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Product (Souvenirs and novelty items, Seasonal decorations, Greeting cards, Giftware, and Other gift items), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the gifts retailing market, including Aldi Stores Ltd., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., American Greetings Corp., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Card Factory Plc, Costco Wholesale Corp., Enesco LLC, Ferns N Petals Pvt. Ltd., Hallmark Card Inc., House of Fraser Ltd., Loop Commerce Inc., Macy's Inc., My Pet Gift Box Ltd, Penney OpCo LLC, Shutterfly Inc., Spencer Gifts LLC, The Walt Disney Co., Walmart Inc., and Williams Sonoma Inc. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Sample Report.

Aldi Stores Ltd. - The company offers solutions for gift retailing that include action toys, branded toys, dolls and dollhouses, and other electric toys.

Gifts Retailing Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

The offline segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. This segment includes specialty retail stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, department stores, and other retail formats. Vendors that offer gift products are expanding their store operations at different locations. Extensive and innovative marketing in offline channels will further propel the growth of the offline distribution channel segment during the forecast period. Vendors are also coming up with new retail strategies. For instance, Card Factory Plc operates its stores in different locations, including small towns and major cities. These factors will propel the growth of the offline distribution channel segment during the forecast period. Other segments include products (souvenirs and novelty items, seasonal decorations, greeting cards, giftware, and other gift items)

Geography

Europe is projected to account for 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

FAQS

How do the major trends impact the market?

How big is the Europe market?

