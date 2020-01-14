GiftstoIndia24x7.com Helps Couples Spread The Spirit of Love Across Boundaries, Launches 10,000 Valentine's Day Gift Options To Choose From!

KOLKATA, India, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the season of love just around the corner, GiftstoIndia24x7.com - one of India's premier e-commerce gifting platform, announced the availability of over 10,000 gift products for couples to choose from and surprise their partner in spite of the distance. GiftstoIndia24x7.com is an e-commerce platform which caters to the needs of non-residential Indians and allows them to send gifts to their loved ones back in India at the convenience of a click.

Valentine's Day is the festival of love and every couple likes to make it special for their significant other by pampering them with special wishes and gifts. Couples who live across boundaries and far from each other, often find it difficult to live up to the spirit. With GiftstoIndia24x7.com, customers can access a wide range of products for their partners and send valentines gifts to India conveniently. The portal also offers exclusive delivery options like same day delivery and midnight delivery. In addition to quick delivery services, they not only deliver in metro cities but also across Tier II & Tier III markets.

GiftsToIndia24x7.com offers its users an array of options ranging from heart-warming gifts like Luxury Bouquet Boxes, teddy bears, cushioned hearts, jewellery to a range of personalized products like shirts, wrist watches, and more. Customers can also pick from ready-to-gift hampers, for example – the Love You Cosmetic hamper includes cosmetics, a cuddly pink soft you and some chocolates to make it the best fit for the cosmetic-loving wife/ girl-friend. The Heart-winning Delectable Basket Hamper is a perfect gift for food-lovers; it includes a big basket of fresh fruits, a lip-smacking, creamy, and spongy cake, a bouquet of beautiful blue orchids, and a bottle of freshly pressed and delicious fruit juice.

They also offer special hampers for men like the Men's Mega Refreshment hamper which is perfectly put-together using the best of men's grooming product or the Men's Stylish Combo hamper that brings together some dapper styles in one basket.

About GiftstoIndia24x7

Established in 1999, GiftstoIndia24x7.com is India's premier gifting platform specially curated for the gifting needs of non - residential Indians. The e-commerce portal offers its users about 20,000 gift options for multiple occasions along with same day delivery. The e-commerce platform delivers has the largest distribution network and delivers to 1500+ locations in India. The platform boasts of a 24X7 customer service support which gives customers across the globe a personalized gifting experience, making them feel more connected with their family and friends back home.

Media Contact:

Jesal Desai

jesal@shaant.in

+91 7021203200

Photos: https://www.prlog.org/12805600

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE GiftstoIndia24x7.com

Related Links

https://www.giftstoindia24x7.com

