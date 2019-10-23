Giftz Named One of the Most Fundable Companies® in the U.S. According to Pepperdine Graziadio Business School and The Venture Alliance

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Giftz, LLC (a Rewards Media, Inc., company) is thrilled to announce that it is a winner of the 2019-2020 Pepperdine Graziadio Business School's initiative to identify the most investable companies. Giftz competed against thousands of early-stage U.S. companies with less than $10 million in annual revenue. Of the 15 finalists, Giftz was the only one that uses blockchain technology. Most Fundable Companies® were evaluated and selected in partnership with The Venture Alliance (TVA) based on their readiness for private investment.

John Paukulis (Center) accepts the award as the only blockchain company in the Most Fundable Companies® Competition at Pepperdine University in Malibu, CA

The competition involved a multi-phase assessment over several months that evaluated variables including financial projections, market opportunity, intellectual property and the strength of the management team, all of which were used to produce a fundability score.

While receiving the award at the event, John Paukulis (the company's Founder/CEO) announced that Giftz's $1M Seed Round was funded and they are now oversubscribing. Giftz investments come from Draper Network/Goren Holm Ventures, DNA (a well-known blockchain fund), Emilio Diez Barroso (Televisa Family) and Linda Giambrone (Current Head of NBC Primetime TV).

Launching in early 2020, the Giftz mobile app will provide a central place to collect, gift, exchange, or redeem branded currencies, gift cards, points and miles on any smart device.

As a winner of the Most Fundable Companies List, Giftz will be profiled on Entrepreneur.com and will be featured in the December print issue of the magazine.

To learn more about Giftz please visit www.giftz.com.

Media Contact:

Sean Bhardwaj

Phone: (805) 701-9540

Email: sean.bhardwaj@giftz.com

