GiG Media (Gaming Innovation Group) Presents AskGamblers Awards: Celebrating Excellence and Innovation in the iGaming Industry

ST. JULIANS, Malta, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AskGamblers, the leading online casino authority, is thrilled to announce the upcoming 6th edition of the highly anticipated AskGamblers Awards. This prestigious iGaming event is dedicated to recognizing and honoring the top performers in the industry, with a unique approach that relies on the opinions and votes of real players. Set to take place on June 28th, 2023, the AskGamblers Awards promises to be an unforgettable celebration of quality and innovation.

Since its inception in 2017, the AskGamblers Awards has emerged as a distinguished event among similar industry ceremonies. What sets it apart is its commitment to authenticity, as it remains the only award event that places real player opinions at the forefront when nominating and voting for deserving candidates. This emphasis on player feedback has earned the AskGamblers Awards a well-deserved reputation as a trusted industry authority.

The AskGamblers Awards features several coveted categories that showcase the best of the best in the iGaming world. These categories include Best Casino, Best New Casino, Best New Slot, Players' Choice, and Best Provider. Through a rigorous nomination and voting process, the event highlights the standout performers in each category, ensuring that only the most deserving contenders rise to the top.

The AskGamblers Awards unfolds in three distinct phases, starting with the nomination phase. During this period, AskGamblers players are given the opportunity to nominate their favourite candidates in the available categories. The nomination phase spans approximately two months, allowing ample time for players to voice their opinions and help crown the "Best of the Year."

Following the nomination phase, the voting phase commences, featuring the top 10 candidates filtered from the nominations. Players now have the chance to cast their final vote among the finalists in each category by simply clicking the "vote" button next to their preferred casino or slot on the AskGamblers website. At the same time, AskGamblers professionals join the voting process to determine the definitive industry names that will ultimately claim victory.

One of the standout features of the AskGamblers Awards is its unwavering commitment to maintaining transparency and authenticity. This is reflected in the brand's motto, "Get the truth. Then play." which has been at the core of AskGamblers' philosophy since 2006 and remains uncompromised to this day.

The pinnacle of the AskGamblers Awards is the AskGamblers Awards Night, a grand and glamorous affair where the winners are officially announced and celebrated by all attendees. This elegant evening brings together players, industry experts, and representatives from around the globe, creating an unforgettable atmosphere of excitement and camaraderie.

Additionally, the AskGamblers Awards Charity Night, held the day before the Awards Night, stands as a testament to AskGamblers' commitment to giving back. This special event focuses on raising funds for charity organizations in need, with industry professionals joining forces to support this noble cause. Over the years, AskGamblers has successfully raised substantial amounts of money for various charitable initiatives, thanks to the generous contributions of its partners.

As the 6th AskGamblers Awards approaches, excitement is building within the iGaming community. The event promises to uphold the established stages and traditions that have made it a cornerstone of the industry. For the latest updates and information about the 6th AskGamblers Awards, stay tuned to the official AskGamblers website and follow their social media channels. Don't miss out on this opportunity to celebrate excellence, innovation, and the power of player opinions in the iGaming industry.

