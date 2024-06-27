GiG signs landmark UK sportsbook and iGaming platform deal with iconic British brand, The Football Pools

ST. JULIAN'S, Malta, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) has announced a long-term deal to power The Football Pools (The Pools), one of the most established and long standing names in UK Pools betting, for the provision of its revolutionary sportsbook, SportX and iGaming platform CoreX as they migrate to GiG's pioneering technology to relaunch The Pools online and drive digital performance for the brand.

The signed agreement carries extra significance for GiG, marking the entry of its X-Suite solutions into the UK market for the first time, with GiG having already established a strong foothold in driving growth for its partners in other highly regulated markets around the world.

The multi-award winning tech provider officially launched its suite of powerful new solutions in February this year, as part of a vastly enhanced turnkey suite. SportX has been designed to provide the most complete, integrated sports betting experience on the market, giving a feature-packed product that has been localised to power growth for UK operators. Recent partnerships with BetMakers for HorseRacing and Sportcast for bet-builder combined with a content rich roadmap helps to ensure delivery of one of the most advanced and feature-laden offerings currently available.

The Pools is the new umbrella brand encompassing the original 'Football Pools' brand which has operated in the UK for over 100 years, and has proved popular for generations of customers, as one of the earliest examples of pools based, accumulator bets to predict the outcome of professional football matches. This alongside a new suite of sports betting, casino and lotto products will enhance the customer experience, and ability to access a vastly increased number of jackpot prizes for Pools customers.

The combination of GiG's turnkey solution across sports and casino, and the power of The Pools' brand promises to be one of the most exciting and unique offerings on the market. Following refreshed strategy for GiG this deal represents a next-step in the execution of GiG's amazing promise.

Online gaming in the UK offers one of the largest regulated markets around the world, with an estimated revenue of about £11.01 billion (€12.80 billion), second only to the US, according to data supplied by Statista.

Andrew Cochrane, Chief Business Officer at GiG, commented, "I am delighted that The Football Pools, a brand with such heritage in the UK market, have chosen GiG to power their ambitious online growth plans. We have gained a significant headwind with our X-Suite in regulated markets around the world since launch earlier this year, providing a springboard for us to leverage our vast wealth of experience in the UK market, a market we know extremely well, to help power revenue growth. I'm extremely optimistic about the continued success of our strategy to increase our B2B market share in key regulated European markets."

James Arnold, CEO at The Football Pools added: "I am delighted to be able to announce this transformational partnership with GiG, at such a pivotal moment in the history of both organisations. I firmly believe this will enable us to realise the potential of 'The Football Pools' brand heritage, and to aggressively grow The Pools as we embrace the true digital transformation of this iconic British brand. Myself and my team have enormous faith in the ability and expertise of the GiG team, and very much look forward to a successful and mutually beneficial partnership for the years to come."

