Gig workers getting better health insurance at half the cost; 40% paying less than $1 per month.

In fact, Stride saw nearly 6 times the number of health insurance enrollments in April compared to the same time last year, and so far this year has enrolled almost as many individuals as it did during the annual Open Enrollment Period.

Analysis of those enrollments reveals that rideshare and delivery drivers are clearly benefiting from the new legislation. Of rideshare and delivery drivers who have enrolled in health insurance since April 1st:

93% are receiving subsidies to help pay for health insurance, up from 87% in March

60% have enrolled in Platinum, Gold or Silver plans, up from 46% in March

Paid an average premium of $80 for Platinum, Gold or Silver plans, down from $171 in March

for Platinum, Gold or Silver plans, down from in March 37% are paying less than $1 per month for health insurance, up from 19% in March

"Clearly, there's strong demand for quality, affordable health insurance among gig economy workers," said Noah Lang, co-founder and CEO of Stride. "Of course the big challenge is, as always, making sure everyone knows about the new financial help and the enrollment period deadlines. We've been working with the biggest gig economy platforms in the country to help raise awareness and get every American gig worker covered."

"We're proud to be partnering with Stride to help Dashers access affordable health insurance," said Max Rettig, Global Head of Public Policy at DoorDash. "Across the U.S. and around the world, we are focused on solutions that respond to what Dashers say they want, and our partnership with Stride is one of those solutions. Dashers can maintain the independence that brings them to DoorDash, while accessing important benefits. We're thrilled to know this is making an impact and look forward to continuing to deliver value for the Dasher community."

In May, Stride announced its partnership with CMS and leading gig work platforms to power the "Gig Worker Week of Action," an effort to raise awareness of the new affordable health insurance options.

In addition to helping gig workers secure Affordable Care Act health insurance, Stride also helps them enroll in affordable dental, vision & life insurance, and the free Stride app helps delivery and rideshare drivers track miles, upload receipts for deductible expenses, estimate their tax withholdings and file their taxes. Learn more at www.stridehealth.com.

