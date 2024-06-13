Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) Test Equipment Market size is set to grow by USD 829.07 million from 2024-2028, Rising demand for high-speed ethernet boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global gigabit ethernet (GbE) test equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 829.07 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.79% during the forecast period. Rising demand for high-speed ethernet is driving market growth, with a trend towards new product launches. However, lack of technical skills poses a challenge. Key market players include Agilent Technologies Inc., ALBEDO Telecom Inc., Anritsu Corp., Beijing Xinertel Technology Co. Ltd., EXFO Inc., Fluke Corp., GAO Tek Inc., GL Communications Inc., IDEAL INDUSTRIES Inc., Keysight Technologies Inc., Marvell Technology Inc., NetScout Systems Inc., NextGig Systems Inc., Spirent Communications plc, TE Connectivity Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., VeEX Inc., Viavi Solutions Inc., Xenech Solutions Ltd., and Yokogawa Electric Corp..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) Test Equipment Market 2024-2028

Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) Test Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.79% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 829.07 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.59 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., ALBEDO Telecom Inc., Anritsu Corp., Beijing Xinertel Technology Co. Ltd., EXFO Inc., Fluke Corp., GAO Tek Inc., GL Communications Inc., IDEAL INDUSTRIES Inc., Keysight Technologies Inc., Marvell Technology Inc., NetScout Systems Inc., NextGig Systems Inc., Spirent Communications plc, TE Connectivity Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., VeEX Inc., Viavi Solutions Inc., Xenech Solutions Ltd., and Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Market Driver

The global Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) test equipment market is experiencing growth due to the increasing deployment of 5G networks, cloud computing, and teleworking. Keysight Technologies Inc. launched the AresONE-M 800GE in July 2023, a comprehensive Ethernet performance test platform for data center connectivity. Spirent Communications Plc introduced the compact M1 Appliance in February 2023, designed to accelerate time-to-market and ensure successful technology deployments.

Anritsu Corp. launched the 400G Dual/100G quad channel expansion MT1040A-020 option in August 2021, offering upgraded functions for its Network Master Pro and enabling simultaneous dual-port 400G Ethernet measurements. These new product launches will continue to drive market growth during the forecast period.

The Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) Test Equipment market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for high-speed data transmission. With the implementation of advanced technologies such as 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT), there is a surge in the need for faster and more efficient networks. Gigabit Ethernet technology provides this solution, enabling data transfer rates of up to 1000 Mbps. As a result, test equipment manufacturers are focusing on developing innovative solutions to meet the demands of this market.

These solutions include test instruments for verifying the performance of GbE networks, ensuring compatibility with various devices, and providing analytics for network optimization. Additionally, cloud-based testing and automation are becoming popular trends to reduce costs and improve efficiency. Overall, the Gigabit Ethernet Test Equipment market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years.

Market Challenges

The global gigabit Ethernet (GbE) test equipment market faces challenges due to the need for specialized technical skills. Engineers require expertise in high-speed digital design and understanding of high-frequency signals to manufacture and calibrate GbE equipment. Transitioning to higher communication speeds like nx10G serial technology necessitates a higher level of expertise. The complexity of testing heterogeneous networks further complicates the design and functionality of GbE test equipment, making the lack of technical skills a significant restraint for market growth.

The Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) Test Equipment market faces several challenges. With the increasing adoption of GbE technology, there is a growing need for advanced testing solutions to ensure network performance and reliability. The complexity of GbE networks, such as those using 5G technology, presents a significant challenge. These networks require specialized test equipment to support their high speeds and large bandwidths.

Additionally, the need for real-time testing and analysis is crucial to identify and resolve issues quickly. The market must also address the cost and availability of these advanced testing solutions to meet the demands of businesses and organizations. Overall, the GbE Test Equipment market requires innovative and cost-effective solutions to address these challenges and support the growth of GbE networks.

Segment Overview

Type 1.1 10 GbE

1.2 50 GbE

1.3 More than 100 GbE End-user 2.1 Telecommunication

2.2 Manufacturing

2.3 Automotive

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 10 GbE- The 10 Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) test equipment market is experiencing growth due to the increasing adoption of 10 GbE networks in Local Area Networks (LAN) and Metropolitan Area Networks (MAN). These networks offer cost-effective and less complex solutions for managing data among networks. Key applications include high-speed switch-to-switch links, aggregation of multiple fiber or copper segments, and interconnection of high-performance servers.

The shift from SONET to Ethernet in MAN is a major factor, as Ethernet offers improved service reliability and lower latency at a lower cost. Additionally, the rise of cloud computing, convergence, and virtualization in data centers, as well as the increasing use of high-speed Internet and 4G mobile applications, are driving the demand for 10 GbE test equipment.

Research Analysis

The Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) Test Equipment Market plays a crucial role in ensuring network performance and reliability for enterprises, data centers, and service providers. GbE technology, based on synchronous data transmission, is essential for handling high bandwidth requirements in various applications, including cloud services, automotive, and mobile internet. Manufacturers of network equipment produce GbE test equipment to validate the functionality and calibration processes of their infrastructure.

Advanced technologies like AI-powered networking, edge computing, and 5G technology necessitate the use of sophisticated test equipment. Operational expenses for telecom operators and service providers include the acquisition and maintenance of these tools. Additionally, remote working models and cloud-based analytics require robust assurance and testing solutions. Mobilis, a leading provider of test and measurement solutions, offers a comprehensive range of GbE test equipment catering to these needs.

Market Research Overview

The Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) Test Equipment Market encompasses instruments and solutions designed to validate the performance and functionality of Gigabit Ethernet networks. These tests ensure the reliability and interoperability of GbE technology in various applications, including data centers, telecommunications, and enterprise networks.

The market demands advanced features such as high bandwidth, low latency, and support for emerging standards like 100G Ethernet and 400G Ethernet. Additionally, the market requires solutions that can test both physical and virtual networks, as well as support for automation and remote management. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of cloud services, the proliferation of IoT devices, and the need for higher network speeds and bandwidth.

