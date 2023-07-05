Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) Technology Market to grow at a CAGR of 21.42% from 2022 to 2027|APAC is estimated to contribute 42% to the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The gigabit passive optical network (GPON) technology market is set to grow by USD 25,219.18 million from 2022 to 2027; progressing at a CAGR of 21.42% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The migration from copper to optical fiber is a key factor driving the market growth. This is due to the various advantages of optical fiber, such as they can transport larger bandwidths than copper wires and are less expensive, lighter, and non-flammable. Moreover, copper wires can also be easily tapped, which presents security risks and other difficulties. The rising demand for optical fibers due to faster and more effective data transfer is increasing the demand from residential and commercial end-users. Governments are, therefore, promoting the use of optical fiber technology for communication because of the security risk which is present in copper wire. In addition, optical fibers are considered the most important component of GPON. Hence, these various advantages of optical fiber and government support are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. -Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and a forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global GPON Technology Market 2023-2027

The report on the GPON technology market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis.

The GPON technology market covers the following areas:

GPON Technology Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Major Trends

The emergence of smart city technologies is a major trend shaping the market. The smart city is planned as an urban development strategy in which the ICT (Information and Communications Technology) infrastructure of a city is equipped with a variety of cutting-edge technologies. The adoption of smart grid technologies, the use of IT to improve traffic, the quantity of Wi-Fi points enabled, and even the mobile application landscape is considered while deciding whether a city is qualified for a smart city or not. Furthermore, fiber-optic cables can support higher stability and transmit data over long distances without experiencing any losses. As a result, smart cities prefer to use them over copper cables. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The high cost of fiber optics is a significant challenge restricting the market growth during the forecast period. The components, which are made from fiber optic material, are very costly compared to the copper wires. These connectors cost between USD 1 and USD 15 each. Furthermore, if it is for an entire building that needs to be wired, the cost of installing a fiber-optic cable can reach USD 30,000 in some cases. For example, FTTH service provider GoogleFiber projected that it would cost about USD 1 billion to install an optical fiber network in a US city. Therefore, the growing cost hinders the adoption of fiber optics among consumers, which significantly has a negative impact on the demand for GPONs. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

GPON Technology Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The GPON technology market is segmented by application (FTTH, other FTTX, and mobile backhaul), component (ONT and OLT), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East, and Africa).

The market share growth in the FTTH segment will be significant during the forecast period. fiber-to-the-home provides high-speed internet access from a central location to individual buildings by using optical fibers. The FTTH is considered the best technology by experts to handle consumer network demands in the coming years due to its greater bandwidth. In addition, since the fiber links directly to homes and can be used to complete the remaining network segments with Ethernet or coaxial cables it is considered superior to other fiber designs. Hence, these benefits are expected to drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View Sample Report

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Companies Mentioned

Adtran Inc.

Allied Telesis Holdings K.K.

Alphion Corp.

AT and T Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Calix Inc.

Centre for Development of Telematics

Cisco Systems Inc.

DZS Inc.

FiberHome Telecommunication Technologies Co. Ltd.

Hexatronic Group AB

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Kontron AG

NEC Corp.

Nokia Corp.

Optical Network Technologies

Richerlink Technology Co. Ltd.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Unizyx Holding Corp.

ZTE Corp.

Vendor Offering

Adtran Inc. - The company offers GPON technology such as SDX 6000 Series, and Total Access 5000 Series.

The company offers GPON technology such as SDX 6000 Series, and Total Access 5000 Series. Broadcom Inc. - The company offers GPON technology such as Multiport 10G PON MAC .

The company offers GPON technology such as Multiport 10G . Cisco Systems Inc - The company offers GPON technology such as Cisco Catalyst PON Series.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.



Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The satellite internet market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.85% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 4,476.69 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (commercial and non-commercial), type (K-band, X-band, L-band, and C-band), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing number of IoT devices is a key factor driving the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The gigabit ethernet test equipment market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.97% between 2022 and 2027. The gigabit ethernet test equipment market size is forecast to increase by USD 802.46 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by type (10 GBE, 50 GBE, and more than 100 GBE), end-user (telecommunication, manufacturing, automotive, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The rising demand for high-speed Ethernet is a key factor driving the growth of the market during the forecast period.

GPON Technology Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.42% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 25,219.18 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 20.67 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adtran Inc., Allied Telesis Holdings K.K., Alphion Corp., AT and T Inc., Broadcom Inc., Calix Inc., Centre for Development of Telematics, Cisco Systems Inc., DZS Inc., FiberHome Telecommunication Technologies Co. Ltd., Hexatronic Group AB, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Kontron AG, NEC Corp., Nokia Corp., Optical Network Technologies, Richerlink Technology Co. Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Unizyx Holding Corp., and ZTE Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

