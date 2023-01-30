Gigabit WiFi Hotspot Market Report 2022: Rising Adoption of Enterprise Mobility Solutions Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and Markets

The "Gigabit WiFi Hotspot Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increasing Demand for Reliable and Fast Internet Connectivity for Employees and Students Operating from Home is Driving the Growth in Gigabit WiFi Hotspot Market

Globally, the gigabit WiFi hotspot market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of smart devices across the globe. Over the past decade, a significant rise in the number of smart devices has been witnessed. The total number of smartphones worldwide has crossed 2 billion marks and the number is further estimated to increase in the future. The increasing adoptions of internet penetration along with the decline in the price of smartphones are the primary factor accelerating the adoption of smart devices.



The growing digitalization across the enterprises and the rising adoption of the enterprise mobility solution are also serving as the major force propelling the adoption of the gigabit WiFi hotspot devices.

Furthermore, the increasing adoption of the WiFi hotspot devices across the manufacturing facilities and healthcare institutes is further driving the market growth. However, data safety and security issues associated with WiFi Hotspot is hindering the adoption of market growth. Moreover, the requirement for the high bandwidth necessity of the application is inhibiting market growth.

WiFi Access Point is Estimated to Grow Significantly During the Forecast Period

The gigabit WiFi hotspot market is segmented based on the component into wireless access points and wireless LAN controllers. WiFi LAN controller market was estimated to account for more than 52% share in the revenue in 2020. The market growth is credited to the wide-scale adoption of the WiFi controllers among the commercial and industrial facilities. WiFi access points are estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of internet-enabled devices across the residential and commercial facilities.

North America Led the Gigabit WiFi Hotspot Market

North America led the global gigabit wifi hotspot market in 2021 with a market share of more than 30%. The market is driven by the large scale adoption of the WiFi hotspot in the public places and enterprises across the region. The well-developed 4G and network infrastructure across the region are also serving as a major factor accelerating the adoption of the gigabit WiFi hotspot market. Moreover, the increasing adoption of smart devices is further propelling market growth.

Market Segmentation



Component

WiFi Access Points

Indoor

Outdoor

Special Purpose

WiFi LAN Controller

Data Delivery

868 to 1300 MBPS

> 1300 MBPS

End-Use

Residential

Commercial/Industrial

Retail

Education

Manufacturing

Hospitality

Healthcare

Others

Key questions answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Gigabit WiFi Hotspot market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Gigabit WiFi Hotspot market?

Which is the largest regional market for Gigabit WiFi Hotspot market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific , Latin America , and Middle East & Africa ?

, , and & ? Which are the key trends driving Gigabit WiFi Hotspot market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Gigabit WiFi Hotspot market worldwide?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Gigabit WiFi Hotspot Market: Competitive Analysis



4. Gigabit WiFi Hotspot Market: Macro Analysis & Market Dynamics



5. Gigabit WiFi Hotspot Market: By Component, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



6. Gigabit WiFi Hotspot Market: By Data Delivery, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



7. Gigabit WiFi Hotspot Market: By End-Use, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



8. North America Gigabit WiFi Hotspot Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



9. UK and European Union Gigabit WiFi Hotspot Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



10. Asia Pacific Gigabit WiFi Hotspot Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



11. Latin America Gigabit WiFi Hotspot Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



12. Middle East and Africa Gigabit WiFi Hotspot Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

13. Company Profile



Companies Mentioned

Alcatel Lucent

Aerohive Network

Cisco Systems Inc.

Ericsson

Edgecore Networks

HPE (Aruba Networks)

Mojo Networks Inc.

Huawei Technologies

Nokia Networks

Ubiquiti Networks

Ruckus Wireless

ZTE Corporation. .

