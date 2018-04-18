GigabitNow Secures Benaroya Companies Investment to Expand Fiber-to-the-Home Internet Services

SEATTLE, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GigabitNow, a division of IsoFusion, a leading provider of Internet access and IT services in the Pacific Northwest, announced today that the Benaroya Companies have made an equity investment in IsoFusion and will also provide $14 million dollars in project financing capital which allows GigabitNow to significantly expand its operations. GigabitNow's new in-house financing capabilities will allow it to expedite its network construction financing for private communities and municipalities in the U.S. including the initial costs of network development and deployment.

"Over the last few years, we have seen many underserved communities, essentially abandoned by the larger Internet Service Providers (ISPs), causing them to be forced to live without the advantages of high-speed fiber broadband," said Stephen Milton, CEO of GigabitNow. "This investment and our continued expansion in the western United States allows us to continue our efforts to bring fast, reliable, fiber internet connectivity to private communities and municipalities who can benefit from it most."

GigabitNow is now financially empowered to assist in the financing the community's costs for the development and construction of Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) networks. GigabitNow now offers a complete turnkey solution to those who want to bring their community into the 21st-century Internet-connected world without dedicating the significant front-end capital costs.

"We are thrilled to accelerate GigabitNow's expansion and financing capabilities to provide underserved residential communities and municipalities with fast, affordable internet service backed by world-class customer support," said Larry Benaroya, Benaroya Companies Principal. "As a recognized leader in Fiber-to-the-Home networks in the U.S., GigabitNow is uniquely positioned to deliver reliable, high-performance solutions to communities throughout the U.S."

GigabitNow has been supporting the development of high-speed broadband and Fiber-to-the-Home communities since 2004, offering planning, design, construction, and long-term management of operations. GigabitNow is a strong proponent of network neutrality serving residential communities and businesses large and small, with the express goal of providing the benefits of an open, fast internet.

About GigabitNow & IsoFusion

GigabitNow (www.gigabitnow.com) offers turnkey solutions for the Planning, Design, Construction, Operation, and Support of Gigabit Fiber Networks. GigabitNow is a division of IsoFusion Incorporated. IsoFusion (www.isofusion.com) is one of the largest privately held ISP and Colocation providers in Western Washington. Founded in 1991 as ISOMEDIA, IsoFusion is a full solution provider of Internet-related services and complex solutions to companies with a national presence. A competitive local exchange carrier (CLEC) in the state of Washington, IsoFusion offers a full range of services providing everything from Managed Data Center and Colocation services, commercial Fiber and Ethernet connections, custom Fiber-to-the-Home community solutions, hosting and dedicated server options, and technology consulting for businesses. IsoFusion is Headquartered in Seattle Washington and provides exceptional quality, value, and service to over 23,000 residential and business customers across the West Coast.

About The Benaroya Company

Established in 1956, The Benaroya Company is a leading full-service commercial real estate company active in acquiring, developing and managing superior data center, technology, office, retail and industrial properties in prime locations throughout the Pacific Northwest, with a current focus on data centers, build-to-suits and lending in the vibrant Pacific Northwest. For more than two decades, The Benaroya Company has also been an active investor in emerging technology companies throughout the region. For more information please visit www.benaroya.com.

