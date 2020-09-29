GigabitNow to Bring Fast, Reliable Gigabit Fiber Internet to Salem, Massachusetts

SEATTLE, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GigabitNow, a division of IsoFusion, a leading provider of Internet access and IT services on the west coast of the United States, announced today the expansion of Gigabit Fiber Internet services into the northeastern United States starting in Salem, Massachusetts. GigabitNow will deliver Gigabit Internet services via an exclusive partnership with fiber-optic network developer SiFi Networks, which will be constructing the citywide fiber network, passing every home and business in the city. The network will ensure Salem residents and businesses have access to fast, reliable Gigabit Fiber Internet connectivity without bandwidth caps, buffering, or privacy concerns.

"Everyone at GigabitNow is looking forward to bringing fast, reliable gigabit fiber Internet to the northeast and especially to the great city of Salem," said Stephen Milton, CEO of GigabitNow. "Our gigabit fiber Internet services surpasses anything being offered in the city today, free from privacy worries and service constraints, and is scalable to meet the needs of Salem's residents and businesses today and into the future."

GigabitNow is excited to bring reliable, 100% fiber Internet services to the northeast and is pleased to be starting in a great city like Salem. Like in its most recent Gigabit city, Fullerton, California, GigabitNow will deliver gigabit fiber Internet to Salem with the fastest symmetrical speeds, unlimited data usage, the most advanced Wi-Fi available, 24/7 live customer support, all without long-term contracts or hidden fees. Businesses will benefit from unmatched fiber Internet reliability and an extensive range of connectivity options, telephone, data center, and cloud solutions that GigabitNow's parent organization, IsoFusion, has been delivering to businesses across the country for almost 30 years.

"I am very pleased to be expanding our relationship with GigabitNow into yet another FiberCity project," said Ben Bawtree-Jobson CEO SiFi Networks. "Our partnership with GigabitNow has now expanded to both U.S. coasts, and we look forward to getting network construction started so GigabitNow can provide the city of Salem with the best Internet experience available."

With its expansion into Salem, GigabitNow adds another community fiber network to its growing list of communities served by Gigabit Fiber Internet that surpasses the Internet speeds and reliability of incumbent providers. GigabitNow's expansion into the city of Salem, Massachusetts is the start of GigabitNow's broader northeast deployment, adding to its established networks in California, Oregon, and Washington state, all designed and built to meet today's demands for Internet connectivity with scalability into the future. SiFi Networks' construction in Salem is set to begin at the end of 2020, with service installations to residents and businesses starting the summer of 2021.

About GigabitNow - GigabitNow delivers fast, reliable, and affordable fiber Internet to communities of all sizes, without bandwidth caps and free from privacy worries or service constraints. GigabitNow focuses on providing the very best Internet experience and genuine customer support to every customer. Offering custom solutions for the development, construction, operation, support, and delivery of community-based gigabit fiber internet networks and services, GigabitNow is an award-winning leader in custom FTTX solutions. GigabitNow is a division of IsoFusion (www.isofusion.com), one of the largest privately held full-service ISP and colocation providers in Washington state founded in 1991. Experience the Internet How It Is Meant To Be - learn more at http://www.gigabitnow.com.

For further information, please contact: Dan Sivils - [email protected] or (206) 905-8060

About SiFi Networks - SiFi Networks (www.sifinetworks.com) is an international network developer. We pride ourselves on innovative construction methods, financial modeling and collaboration. SiFi Networks funds, builds and operates community-wide state of the art fiber optic networks enabling Internet Service providers to deliver next-generation applications including superfast Internet, video and phone. In addition to SiFi Networks' highly experienced in-house team, we have partnered with established and award-winning firms who have unparalleled experience within the sector. SiFi Networks has offices in Orange County, LA County, New Jersey and London, UK.

