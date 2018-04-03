Gigabyte Aero Series Laptops Fully Upgraded With the Latest 8th GEN Intel® Core™ CPU

TAIPEI, Taiwan, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE's high performance, stylish and quality designed AERO series has attracted media from around the world since it was launched, further recommended by world-renowned editors as laptop of the year 2017. This time, the AERO laptops take an upgrade leap with all new Intel® Core™ i7-8750H CPU, NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 10 Graphics and a 144Hz refresh rate display with a bezel of only 5mm thin. All this, packed in a 1.8cm thin chassis.

World's First 144Hz Extreme Gaming Display + 5mm Thin Bezel

GIGABYTE Technology

The All new AERO 15/15X stands out from the crowd with the 144Hz Full HD IPS display, plus X-Rite™ Pantone® calibration before leaving the factory. Users can experience the latest refresh display technology with a wide viewing angle that was once thought impossible, all with accurate colors. Add such display technology to a 5mm near-borderless display, and the user gets the world's first and best display combination found on a laptop. The AERO 15X also comes with a 4K ADOBE 100 percent RGB display for those who need the extra fine details.

Exceed the Previous CPU and With Superior Graphics

The 8th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-8750H is the choice for the new AERO series. A leap compared to the last generation i7-7700HQ, with a new Coffee Lake architecture that offers 6 cores of multitasking power, which results in a 50 percent performance gain tested with Cinebench R15. In the graphics department, the AERO series has continued to use the gaming performance GeForce® GTX 10 graphics to satisfy any demanding needs.

Dolby Atmos and RGB Backlit Keyboard for Gamers

Top of the line Dolby Atmos® immersive audio is used for this upgrade. A leap forward from surround sound, Dolby Atmos gives you a competitive edge, with audio that heightens your sense of awareness and immerses you in a more intense gaming experience. You'll hear the exact locations of teammates and enemies in three-dimensional space, so you can react with greater accuracy and speed. And new features like the Dolby Atmos control panel and Sound Radar visual overlay offer even more ways to tailor and enhance the Dolby Atmos gaming experience. In addition, the AERO 15/15X is equipped with RGB, N-rollover, per-key backlit and per-key macro keys. Both audio and input are made to bring the best out of a gaming experience.

94.24 Wh battery | Extended Mobility without Sacrifice

When it comes to power mobile users, laptop makers tend to sacrifice components in order to increase mobility and battery life. GIGABYTE has further added a whopping 94.24 Wh battery, with almost twice the capacity compared to the norm, taking mobility to a whole new level.

