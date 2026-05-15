GIGABYTE Announces OLED Monitor Bundle with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Elevating Gaming Across Every Genre

CITY OF INDUSTRY, California, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, announced a new limited-time bundle campaign offering gamers an enhanced way to experience today's most popular titles. Starting April 24 through May 31, 2026, customers who purchase select GIGABYTE OLED gaming monitors will receive three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, unlocking access to a vast library of high-quality games across genres.

Purchase a GIGABYTE OLED gaming monitor and receive 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

At the center of this campaign is the GIGABYTE MO27Q2A, a premium QHD OLED gaming monitor designed to deliver exceptional visual clarity, ultra-fast responsiveness, and immersive color performance. With its OLED panel technology, the MO27Q2A delivers VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400, 1.5M:1 vibrant contrast ratio, and stunning color accuracy, bringing every scene to life whether players are exploring expansive RPG worlds, competing in fast-paced shooters, or enjoying cinematic story-driven experiences available through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

The MO27Q2A's high 280Hz refresh rate and near-instant 0.03ms response time ensure smooth, tear-free gameplay, giving gamers a competitive edge in action-intensive titles while maintaining visual fidelity for more immersive, narrative-driven content. Combined with its sleek design and advanced gaming features, the monitor is built to adapt seamlessly across a wide range of gaming styles, making it the ideal companion for discovering and enjoying new games within the Xbox ecosystem.

In addition to the MO27Q2A, the bundle applies to a selection of other GIGABYTE OLED monitors, including AORUS CO49DQ, AORUS FO32U2, AORUS FO32U2P, MO27Q28GR, MO27Q28G, MO27U2, MO32U, MO27Q3, MO32U24, and GO27Q24G. These models offer a range of sizes, resolutions, and performance capabilities, ensuring gamers can find the right display to match their setup and preferences.

With access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, users can instantly jump into a wide variety of games, from competitive multiplayer titles to expansive open-world adventures, maximizing the value and versatility of their new OLED display. This bundle underscores GIGABYTE's commitment to delivering not only cutting-edge hardware, but also meaningful gaming experiences that connect users with the content they love.

For more information on GIGABYTE OLED gaming monitors and this promotion, please visit the official GIGABYTE website for more.

Media Contact

GIGABYTE USA PR Team

City of Industry, California

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SOURCE GIGABYTE