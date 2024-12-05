CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, is excited to announce the final GIGABYTE Brand Day at Canada Computers Markham location, featuring the Grand Final of the AI-driven gameplay, VS AI Streeting Fighting Arcade Tournament, on December 7th, 2024, where the top four participants from each Brand Day will battle it out for the grand prize: a CAD 5,000 shopping spree at Canada Computers.

GIGABYTE Brand Day Grand Finale at Canada Computers with AI-Powered Gaming Experiences and Exclusive Holiday Perks.

GIGABYTE is committed to delivering seamless AI experiences tailored for end users. The VS AI Arcade, powered by the Z790 AORUS ELITE X WIFI7 motherboard and GeForce RTX™ 4080 SUPER GAMING OC 16G graphics card , offers a powerful PC platform for participants to engage with AI-driven gameplay, allowing the visitors to explore the powerful performance brought by GIGABYTE products through the real-time interactive demonstration.

Beyond the competition, visitors will have the opportunity to receive exclusive merchandise, one-day-only in-store promotions, and even giveaways as GIGABYTE and Canada Computers work together to give back to the community with the holiday experience for the Greater Toronto Area at the final GIGABYTE Brand Day.

"The holiday season is the perfect time to celebrate our partnership with Canada Computers and to give back to the community that has supported us," said Howard Chiu, North America Marketing Director, GIGABYTE. "We're thrilled to offer our fans and customers not only the excitement of the Grand Final but also the chance to enjoy special discounts and promotions, making GIGABYTE Brand Day a festive event for all."

Join GIGABYTE on December 7th, 2024 at Canada Computers Markham location, located at 3828 Hwy 7, Markham, ON L3R 1L7, Canada, for the GIGABYTE Brand Day Grand Finale, and get ready for an unforgettable experience filled with innovation, fun, and holiday spirit. For more information, visit to learn more: https://aorus.io/GIGABYTE-VS-AI .

SOURCE GIGABYTE