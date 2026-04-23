GIGABYTE Brings Gaming Dreams to Life with "From Fans to Dream Rigs" Experience with Newegg

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, a global leader in high-performance computing hardware, reinforces its gaming community commitment with "GIGABYTE AMD X3D: From Fans to Dream Rigs," partnering with Newegg to turn passionate fans into hands-on builders and connect them with cutting-edge gaming system technology.

Building Connections in Real Time

Participants at Gigabyte and Newegg's From Fans to Dream Rigs Event Gigabyte Newegg PC Gaming Week

Hosted at the Newegg Gamer Zone in Los Angeles, the event brings three winners to design and build custom gaming PCs powered by GIGABYTE AMD X3D motherboards. They collaborate with influencers Peachietech, Hall of Tech, and JonJonTech on builds, team designs, and challenges. The experience emphasizes community, creativity, and accessibility, and brings fans closer to PC building culture.

This event was designed to bring GIGABYTE's purpose to life by putting the community first and turning fans into creators. By pairing influencers with contestants, the brand creates a collaborative experience where real guidance meets creativity, showcasing how their components deliver both performance and reliability in real builds.

This goes beyond a traditional product showcase; it's about storytelling, connection, and empowering the next generation of PC builders. GIGABYTE wants participants to leave inspired and confident, and for viewers to see them as a brand that truly supports and grows with its community. Success for GIGABYTE is creating a meaningful, memorable experience that strengthens that connection.

Achieve Your Gaming Goals with Newegg PC Gaming Week

Building on momentum, GIGABYTE extends the "Dream Rig" experience through Newegg PC Gaming Week, offering up to 20% off select products, making upgrades easier for gamers and PC enthusiasts.

At center is X870E AORUS MASTER X3D ICE motherboard, delivering next-gen performance and premium aesthetics as a foundation for gamers and creators.

Featured deals include:

Through immersive experiences and accessible promotions, GIGABYTE continues to empower gamers to build, customize, and elevate their setups.

Explore Gigabyte's Newegg PC Gaming Week deals!

About GIGABYTE

GIGABYTE is a developer, manufacturer, and distributor of high-performance hardware solutions. From motherboards and graphics cards to laptops and data center infrastructure, GIGABYTE is dedicated to "Upgrade Your Life" through innovative technology and exceptional quality.

Media Contact:

GIGABYTE USA PR Team

City of Industry, California

[email protected]

SOURCE GIGABYTE