GigaGen Announces Issuance of US Patent for Functional Analysis Methods in the Discovery and Development of Therapeutic Antibodies

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaGen Inc., a biopharmaceutical company developing novel antibody therapies, today announced the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Patent No. 10,329,557, covering methods that enable parallel functional analysis of single cells, a core capability of the company's Surge™ technology. With its massively parallel single-cell bioassay platform, GigaGen can interrogate complex mixtures of cells in search of promising drug targets and therapeutic candidates.

GigaGen's patent covers methods for using single-cell genomics to understand how antibody drugs interact with, and modulate, their cellular targets. The techniques described in the patent leverage molecular, algorithmic, and engineering approaches to precisely understand cellular components and functions from thousands of cell types in a complex mixture of immune cells and target cells. For example, to find novel cancer drug targets and drug candidates, the method can profile how cells expressing cancer targets respond to a library of antibody drugs.

"This important addition to GigaGen's patent portfolio further enables our development of antibody therapies for hard-to-treat diseases, including cancer and immune deficiencies," said David Johnson, Ph.D., chief executive officer of GigaGen. "The precision of our antibody discovery and development platform is driven by our cutting edge single-cell techniques. This patent is an example of our continuing leadership in the single-cell genomics field."

About GigaGen

GigaGen is a privately-held, preclinical biopharmaceutical company developing novel monoclonal and polyclonal antibody therapies to treat diseases of immune dysregulation. The company's deep understanding of human disease is enabled by its industry-leading antibody discovery and development technology driven by single-cell genomics. This technology profiles millions of single cells per hour to reveal the function of complex tissues and identify novel antibody drugs and their antigen and protein binders. GigaGen has a robust internal pipeline consisting of novel antibodies against immuno-oncology targets, in addition to the first recombinant intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) for patients with immune deficiency. For more information visit www.GigaGen.com.

SOURCE GigaGen Inc.

Related Links

http://www.GigaGen.com

