GigaGen CEO David Johnson to Present Data from Surge Platform at American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2018

"Our data being presented at AACR continues to demonstrate how Surge leverages best-in-class microfluidics, genomics and protein library engineering for distinct advantages over traditional antibody discovery methods," said Dr. Johnson. "With these advantages, we have been able to identify and develop full-length, high-affinity human antibodies against 17 distinct immuno-oncology targets in record time. We are now in the process of evaluating the efficacy of these antibodies in various combinations and look forward to moving them toward the clinic alone and with collaborators."

Details of GigaGen's AACR 2018 presentation are as follows:

Abstract Number: 5764

Author: Johnson, D. et al.

Title: "Discovery of therapeutic human monoclonal antibody combinations using microfluidics and molecular genomics"

Date: Wednesday, April 18, 2018

Time: 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. CT

Location: McCormick Place South, Exhibit Hall A, Section 35

About GigaGen

GigaGen is a privately-held, preclinical biopharmaceutical company developing novel antibody therapies to treat diseases of immune dysregulation. GigaGen's deep understanding of immune dysregulation is enabled by industry-leading technology that quickly captures the genetic makeup of entire immune repertoires to analyze B cells at a rate of millions per hour, while simultaneously identifying their antigen and protein binders. GigaGen has a robust internal pipeline consisting of novel antibodies against immuno-oncology targets, in addition to the first recombinant intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) for patients with immune deficiency. For more information visit www.GigaGen.com.

