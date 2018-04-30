GigaGen CEO David Johnson to Present on the Power of Surge Technology to Discover Unique Immuno-oncology Antibodies at 14th Annual PEGS Summit

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaGen Inc., a biopharmaceutical company developing novel antibody therapies, today announced that David Johnson, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will present on the discovery of unique and functional antibodies utilizing Surge technology at the 14th Annual PEGS Summit. Dr. Johnson's invited podium presentation is titled "Discovery of High-Affinity Human PD-1 and LAG-3 Antibodies Using Novel Microfluidic and Molecular Genomic Methods" and will take place during the Engineering Antibodies conference at 11:25 a.m. EDT on May 2, 2018, at the Seaport World Trade Center in Boston, Mass.
"Surge, our novel system for ultra-fast, ultra-comprehensive antibody discovery, has enabled us to discover a broad pipeline of checkpoint inhibitor candidates against 17 immuno-oncology targets more rapidly than conventional methods of antibody discovery allow," said Dr. Johnson. "At PEGS, we will discuss initial discovery and non-clinical development of a portfolio of antibodies against two example targets, PD-1 and LAG-3. We will also discuss where we are headed with further progressing our antibody portfolio."
About GigaGen
GigaGen is a privately-held, preclinical biopharmaceutical company developing novel antibody therapies to treat diseases of immune dysregulation. GigaGen's deep understanding of immune dysregulation is enabled by industry-leading technology that quickly captures the genetic makeup of entire immune repertoires to analyze B cells at a rate of millions per hour, while simultaneously identifying their antigen and protein binders. GigaGen has a robust internal pipeline consisting of novel antibodies against immuno-oncology targets, in addition to the first recombinant intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) for patients with immune deficiency. For more information visit www.GigaGen.com.
