GigaGen CEO David Johnson to Present on the Power of Surge Technology to Discover Unique Immuno-oncology Antibodies at 14th Annual PEGS Summit

"Surge, our novel system for ultra-fast, ultra-comprehensive antibody discovery, has enabled us to discover a broad pipeline of checkpoint inhibitor candidates against 17 immuno-oncology targets more rapidly than conventional methods of antibody discovery allow," said Dr. Johnson. "At PEGS, we will discuss initial discovery and non-clinical development of a portfolio of antibodies against two example targets, PD-1 and LAG-3. We will also discuss where we are headed with further progressing our antibody portfolio."

An audio podcast preview of Dr. Johnson's talk can be accessed at http://www.pegsummit.com/Engineering-Antibodies/

About GigaGen

GigaGen is a privately-held, preclinical biopharmaceutical company developing novel antibody therapies to treat diseases of immune dysregulation. GigaGen's deep understanding of immune dysregulation is enabled by industry-leading technology that quickly captures the genetic makeup of entire immune repertoires to analyze B cells at a rate of millions per hour, while simultaneously identifying their antigen and protein binders. GigaGen has a robust internal pipeline consisting of novel antibodies against immuno-oncology targets, in addition to the first recombinant intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) for patients with immune deficiency. For more information visit www.GigaGen.com.

