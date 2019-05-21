GigaIO Announces a Reseller Agreement with Nextron to Deliver Leading-Edge HPC and AI Solutions to High-Growth Scandinavian Markets

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaIO Inc., an innovator of data center network architecture and connectivity solutions, today announced an agreement that enables Nextron to resell FabreX™, a hyper-performance platform featuring a flexible infrastructure and server-to-server communication capabilities for true cluster-scale networking. Nextron is a Scandinavian based, high-performance server marketplace that distributes industry-leading storage solutions at competitive prices. The agreement will expand GigaIO's sales reach to top-growth regions, including Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland.

GigaIO's FabreX technology is the first hardware and software solution to dramatically increase advanced scale computing performance. The platform's unified infrastructure allows data centers to scale up or out the performance of their systems, delivering unparalleled low latency, improved resource utilization and optimal user flexibility. Additionally, FabreX is equipped with Cascading PCIe technology, an industry-first, in-memory network that facilitates the creation of large computing clusters by scaling beyond a single switch.

"FabreX technology dramatically, yet affordably, increases high-performance computing capabilities. The architecture allows for effortless composability and disaggregation, providing customers with more flexibility and overall cost reduction," says Alan Benjamin, CEO of GigaIO. "Working with Nextron is an excellent opportunity for us. We are thrilled to grow our international customer base and expand access to FabreX technology."

"We strive to provide customers with the most cutting-edge servers and storage on the market," says Lasse Sandstone, chief marketing officer of Nextron. "FabreX is at the forefront of high-performance computing solutions. The platform significantly improves system performance and user flexibility, making it an excellent addition to our vast array of leading HPC technology."

FabreX is available for distribution now. For inquiries, contact info@gigaio.com or visit www.gigaio.com. For more information on Nextron, visit https://www.nextron.no/en/.

About GigaIO

GigaIO provides game-changing hyper performance for advanced scale computing, giving users the flexibility to create exactly the system they need. The result is optimized performance and reduced total cost of ownership. With the innovative GigaIO FabreX™ architecture, data centers can scale up or out the performance of their systems, preserving their existing investment while adding the newest and latest capabilities. For more information, contact the GigaIO team at info@gigaio.com or visit www.gigaio.com.

