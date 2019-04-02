GigaIO Completes First Customer Shipments of FabreX™

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaIO, Inc., ­­­­ an innovator of data center network architecture and connectivity solutions, today announced first customer shipments of its flagship product, FabreX™, a hyper-performance, PCIe-based network that delivers industry-leading high-composability and low latency for supercomputing. Shipments were dispatched to a Fortune 500 electronics company, a prominent national lab and a large distributor.

FabreX is an industry-leading platform that allows data centers to scale up or out the performance of their systems. Complete with a unified, software-driven composable infrastructure, FabreX technology represents the first hardware and software solution that provides users with dramatically improved resource utilization and optimal flexibility for easy-to-use composing of computing clusters on-the-fly.

As users struggle with the increasing tsunami of data associated with artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing, edge computing and Internet of Things (IoT), FabreX breaks the traditional static islands of infrastructure common in today's data centers by enabling users to dynamically scale the resources on demand.

"The demand for FabreX is indicative of the Advanced Scale Computing industry's need for technology that meets the data-intensive workloads being executed today," says Alan Benjamin, CEO of GigaIO. "Developing FabreX was a huge accomplishment for GigaIO, but now our team is even more excited to see the platform being implemented. We look forward to growing our product line and building our customer based even further."

About GigaIO

GigaIO provides game-changing hyper performance for advanced scale computing, giving users the flexibility to create exactly the system they need. The result is optimized performance and reduced total cost of ownership. With the innovative GigaIO FabreX™ architecture, data centers can scale up or out the performance of their systems, preserving their existing investment while adding the newest and latest capabilities. For more information, contact the GigaIO team at info@gigaio.com or visit www.gigaio.com.

SOURCE GigaIO