GigaIO Optimizes FabreX™ Architecture with Leading Edge GPU Sharing and Composition Technology

DENVER, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SC19 – GigaIO, the creators of the next-generation data center network architecture and connectivity solutions, today announced the FabreX™ implementation of GPU Direct RDMA (GDR) technology, accelerating communication for GPU storage devices with the industry's highest throughput and lowest latency.

"It is imperative for the supercomputing community to have a system architecture that can handle the compute-intensive workloads being deployed today," says Alan Benjamin, CEO of GigaIO. "Our team has created that solution with FabreX, which offers unparalleled composability and the lowest hardware latency on the market. Moreover, incorporating GDR technology only enhances the fabric's cutting-edge capabilities - delivering accelerated performance and increased scalability for truly effortless composing. Combining our new GDR support with our previously announced NVMe-oF capabilities, we are excited to bring real composition without compromise to our customers."

FabreX adheres to industry standard PCI Express (PCIe) technology, integrating computing, storage and input/output (IO) communication into a single-system cluster fabric for flawless server-to-server communication and true cluster scale networking. The fabric supports all hardware and software resources so users can construct a cluster ideally suited for their needs. Additionally, all software environments, frameworks and applications can build on an unprecedented hardware latency of 200n seconds point to point, enabling virtualization across both compute and storage to deliver dramatically reduced cost, reduced power consumption and superior overall performance. Optimized with GDR, FabreX facilitates direct memory access by a server to the system memories of all other servers in the cluster, enabling native host-to-host communication to create the industry's first in-memory network.

GigaIO will demonstrate FabreX optimized with GDR on November 19-21 at SC19, booth #2075 in Denver, Colorado. To schedule a meeting with GigaIO at SC19, contact SC19@gigaio.com.

About GigaIO

GigaIO is creating the Next Generation Network providing hyper-performance and extreme flexibility. The result is optimized rack and cluster system performance and a greatly reduced total cost of ownership. With the innovative GigaIO FabreX™ architecture, data centers can scale up or out the performance of their systems, preserving their existing investment while adding the newest and latest capabilities. For more information, contact the GigaIO team at info@gigaio.com or visit www.gigaio.com.

