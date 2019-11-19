GigaIO Partners with BIOS IT to Optimize Industry Leading Composable Infrastructure Platform

DENVER, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SC19 – GigaIO, the creators of the next‐generation data center network architecture and connectivity solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with BIOS IT. GigaIO's FabreX™ technology will be incorporated into BIOS IT's composable infrastructure platform to advance performance and meet the demands of high‐volume networks.

Ian Mellett, BIOS IT General Manager comments, "The exceptional low latency and high bandwidth afforded by GigaIO's FabreX switch ensures our Composable HPC platform offers customers a cost-effective way of meeting the demands of varying workloads thanks to the disaggregation and composability of compute, storage and accelerators. Dynamic resource provisioning enables the solution to meet the demands of any applications and effectively run any workload at any scale."

Enhanced with BIOS IT's HPC expertise and orchestrated by vScaler's Management Interface, the FabreX architecture enables a hyper-performance network with a unified, software‐defined, composable infrastructure. Using industry standard PCI Express (PCIe) technology, FabreX integrates computing, acceleration, storage and input/output (IO) communication into a single‐system cluster network, dynamically configuring the system to optimally run each application and enabling native host‐to‐host communication. With vScaler's easy-to-use portal, users can dynamically provision physical servers on demand from pools of bare-metal resources, right-sized for their requirements and featuring application specific software stacks and frameworks.

"FabreX features a highly composable infrastructure for optimal flexibility. In addition to greater utilization of valuable resources, FabreX users have precise control over their storage and compute ratios," says Alan Benjamin, CEO of GigaIO. "Together with BIOS IT, we have created an infrastructure that boasts leading composability and true disaggregation for superior overall system performance."

GigaIO will demonstrate FabreX on November 19‐21 at SC19, booth #2075 in Denver, Colorado. To schedule a meeting with GigaIO at SC19, contact SC19@gigaio.com.

About GigaIO

GigaIO is creating the Next Generation Network providing hyper‐performance and extreme flexibility. The result is optimized rack and cluster system performance and a greatly reduced total cost of ownership. With the innovative GigaIO FabreX™ architecture, data centers can scale up or out the performance of their systems, preserving their existing investment while adding the newest and latest capabilities. For more information, contact the GigaIO team at info@gigaio.com or visit www.gigaio.com.

About BIOS IT

BIOS IT is a global design house, systems builder and integrated solution provider for enterprise performance computing. We construct bespoke clusters and appliances by hand picking the best components and newest technologies based on specific customer goals. We support well‐known organisations at the top of their research fields, across science, engineering, academia and finance disciplines. Our comprehensive range of products and services include: high‐performance enterprise servers, storage and networking, on‐premise or in the cloud, with associated services, support, hosting and software.

