Gigajot Announces the World's Highest Resolution Photon Counting Sensor

41 Megapixel Quanta Image Sensor's Low Light and HDR Imaging Capabilities with Small Pixels are Unrivaled in the Market

PASADENA, Calif., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gigajot Technology, inventors and developers of Quanta Image Sensors (QIS), today announced the expansion of its groundbreaking QIS product portfolio with the GJ04122 sensor and associated QIS41 camera. With market leading low read noise, the GJ04122 sensor is capable of photon counting and photon number resolving at room temperature. The QIS41 camera, built around the GJ04122 sensor, pairs well with standard 4/3-inch microscopy optics, bringing unparalleled resolution and low light performance to scientific and industrial imaging applications.

Gigajot GJ04122 Sensor Gigajot QIS41 Camera

"We are excited about the discoveries that our latest QIS will enable in the life sciences community," said Gigajot's CEO, Dr. Saleh Masoodian, "Additionally, this QIS device further validates that Gigajot has the world's leading small pixel performance which will eventually be deployed to high volume consumer products that value high resolution, low light imaging performance and HDR."

The 41 Megapixel GJ04122 sensor, which was funded in part by the National Science Foundation SBIR Program, utilizes a 2.2-micron pixel and has a read noise of only 0.35 electrons, which is significantly lower than state-of-the-art pixels of similar size. The sensor is capable of photon counting and photon number resolving up to its top speed of 30 frames per second at full resolution. The high resolution and the extremely low read noise provide flexibility for binning and additional post-processing, while maintaining a read noise that is still lower than native lower resolution sensors. While pushing the limits of low light imaging, the GJ04122 sensor also offers an impressive single-exposure dynamic range of 95 dB by utilizing Gigajot's patented high dynamic range pixel.

The QIS41 is a fully featured scientific camera based on the GJ04122 sensor. The QIS41 camera has a SuperSpeed USB 3.0 interface and is capable of true photon counting at room temperature. For more information, or to schedule a virtual demonstration contact Gigajot Sales at www.gigajot.tech/order. The QIS41 camera can be pre-ordered now for Q4 2022 deliveries.

About Gigajot Technology, Inc.: Headquartered in Pasadena, CA, Gigajot is developing the next generation of image sensors. Gigajot's mission is to develop innovative Quanta Image Sensor (QIS) devices and advance this technology for the next generation of image sensors, offering high-speed and high-resolution single-photon detection to realize new, unprecedented image capture capabilities for professionals, and consumers. At Gigajot, every photon counts. For more information, visit www.gigajot.tech .

Contact:

Brian Su

[email protected]

+1 (626) 831-4819

SOURCE Gigajot Technology