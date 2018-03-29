GigaMedia Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results

TAIPEI, Taiwan, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2017.

"After the efforts in recent years in cleaning up the Company's balance sheet and streamlining its operations, GigaMedia is now operating with a healthy margin, efficient marketing expenditures and disciplined overhead costs," stated GigaMedia Limited Chief Executive Officer James Huang.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Overview

  • Consolidated 4Q revenues decreased 11.98% quarter-over-quarter and 0.49% year-over-year. Full year revenues increased 29.26% to $11.6 million compared to $9.0 million in 2016.
  • Gross profit decreased 30.89% comparing to 3Q 2017, but increased 2.65% comparing to the prior year fourth quarter, to approximately $1.0 million. Full year gross profit increased by $1.7 million or 34.45% to $6.5 million. Gross margin rate for full year of 2017 was 56.04%, slightly increased from 53.87% last year.
  • Operating expenses in 4Q, excluding a reclassification from non-operating income of $1.7 million related to the ArcheAge transaction in 2Q 2017, slightly decreased 1.24% from prior quarter. Full year operating expenses, excluding impairment losses and the ArcheAge income, decreased by $1.3 million or 13.24% to $8.7 million from $10.0 million.
  • Income from operations for 4Q, excluding the reclassification from non-operating income of the $1.7 million ArcheAge income, decreased to a loss $0.7 million from a loss $0.3 million in 3Q, mainly due to lower revenues in 4Q. Full year operating loss, if excluding impairment losses and the ArcheAge income, were a loss of $2.2 million for 2017, representing a loss reduction of $3.0 million.
  • Consolidated general and administrative expenses in 4Q decreased by 17.31% quarter-on-quarter and by 10.89% year-over-year. Full year consolidated general and administrative expenses slightly increased by 2.07%.
  • Income tax benefit of $1.7 million in this quarter was related to a reversal of deferred income tax liabilities originally accrued for certain withholding obligations.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2017 was a loss of $1.1 million, compared to adjusted EBITA of $7.2 million loss in the prior year.

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results

GigaMedia Limited is a diversified provider of online games. GigaMedia's online games business FunTown develops and operates a suite of games in Taiwan and Hong Kong, with focus on online games and other digital entertainments.

Unaudited consolidated results of GigaMedia are summarized in the table below.

For the Fourth Quarter

GIGAMEDIA4Q17 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

(unaudited, all figures in US$ thousands, except per share amounts)

4Q17

3Q17

Change

(%)

4Q17

4Q16

Change

(%)

Revenues

2,028

2,304

-11.98%

2,028

2,038

-0.49%

Gross Profit

1,007

1,457

-30.89%

1,007

981

2.65%

Income (Loss) from Operations

988

(315)

NM

988

(4,422)

NM

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to GigaMedia

1,070

(129)

NM

1,070

(2,807)

NM

Net Income (Loss) Per Share Attributable to GigaMedia, Diluted

0.10

(0.01)

NM

0.10

(0.25)

NM

EBITDA (A)

(785)

(305)

NM

(785)

(3,948)

NM

Cash and Marketable Securities-Current

63,670

63,770

-0.16%

63,670

65,713

-3.11%

(A)       EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is provided as a supplement to results provided in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). (See, "Use of Non-GAAP Measures," for more details.)

Fourth-Quarter Financial Results

  • Consolidated revenues for the fourth quarter of 2017 decreased 11.98% quarter-on-quarter from $2.3 million to $2.0 million and slightly decreased by 0.49% year-over-year.
  • Consolidated gross profit decreased 30.89% quarter-on-quarter from $1.5 million to $1.0 million and increased 2.65% year-over-year.
  • Consolidated operating expenses were $0.02 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. A decrease of $1.8 million from the third quarter of 2017 is mainly due to a reclassification from non-operating income of $1.7 million related to the ArcheAge transaction, already recognized in the second quarter of 2017. It also reflected the effective budgeting and cost management on general and administrative expenses. A slight increase in selling and marketing expenses from $0.6 million in the third quarter of 2017 to $0.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 is mainly due to the launch of a new game in mid-December 2017.
  • Consolidated income (loss) from operation of the fourth quarter of 2017 was an income of $1.0 million, compared to a loss of $ 0.3 million in the last quarter. The improvement from loss to income was mainly due to the reclassification of the ArcheAge income of $1.7 million.
  • Game division, excluding the reclassification of the ArcheAge income, almost reached break-even point, with an operating loss $0.3 million in this quarter, comparing both to an income of $0.2 million of the third quarter of 2017 and a loss of $3.5 million in the same period of last year.
  • Income tax benefit of the fourth quarter of 2017 was $1.7 million. The benefit was related to a reversal of deferred income tax liabilities originally accrued for certain withholding obligations.
  • Consolidated net income of the fourth quarter of 2017 was a net income of $1.1 million compared to a net loss of $2.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.
  • Cash and cash equivalents in the fourth quarter of 2017 accounted for $63.7 million, which decreased 0.2% from $63.8 million in the third quarter of 2017.
  • Consolidated EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2017 was a loss of $0.8 million compared to a loss of $0.3 million in the third quarter of 2017 and a loss of $3.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Financial Position

GigaMedia maintained its solid financial position with cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash accounted for $64.2 million approximately $5.8 per share as of December 31, 2017. The short-term debt remained zero, compared to $2.5 million as of the fourth quarter of 2016 and the total liabilities decreased $1.8 million quarter-on-quarter from $6.8 million to $5.0 million.

 For the Full Year 2017

(all figures in US$ thousands, except per share amounts)

FY17 (unaudited)

FY16 (audited)

Change

(%)

Revenues

11,596

8,971

29.26%

Gross Profit

6,498

4,833

34.45%

Loss from Operations

(490)

(7,130)

NM

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to GigaMedia

1,086

(6,066)

NM

Net Income (Loss) Per Share Attributable to GigaMedia, Diluted

0.10

(0.55)

NM

EBITDA (A)

(1,099)

(7,164)

NM

(A)       EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is provided as a supplement to results provided in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). (See, "Use of Non-GAAP Measures," for more details.) 

 

  • Consolidated revenues for the year ended December 31, 2017 was $11.6 million, compared to $9.0 million in the last year. Gross profit was $6.5 million, compared to $4.8 million last year.
  • Consolidated gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2017 was $6.5 million, compared to $4.8 million last year.
  • Consolidated loss from operations for 2017 was a loss of $0.5 million, compared to a loss of $7.1 million in the last year. The loss reduction was mainly attributable to the decreases in marketing expenses and impairment losses, as well as the income from transferring the license right of ArcheAge to XL Games Inc.
  • Consolidated net Income (loss) for 2017 was $1.1 million, compared to a loss of $6.0 million in the same period last year. Earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2017 was $0.10, compared to loss per share of $0.55 last year.

Business Outlook

The following forward-looking statements reflect GigaMedia's expectations as of March 29, 2018. Given potential changes in economic conditions and consumer spending, the evolving nature of online games, and various other risk factors, including those discussed in the Company's 2016 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as referenced below, actual results may differ materially.

GigaMedia CEO James Huang stated: "We are continually looking for high gross profit games, focusing on smart spending on commercial advertisements to achieve high efficiency on marketing expense. With these the strategies, we can see the improvements now.  

To look over the past two years, the management has been clearing up assets, trying to keep more cash on hand. We are persistently searching for investment targets with high potentials to expand our business and drive higher revenue for our shareholders."

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement GigaMedia's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with US GAAP, the company uses the following measure defined as non-GAAP by the SEC: EBITDA. Management believes that EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is a useful supplemental measure of performance because it excludes certain non-cash items such as depreciation and amortization and that EBITDA is a measure of performance used by some investors, equity analysts and others to make informed investment decisions. EBITDA is not a recognized earnings measure under GAAP and does not have a standardized meaning. Non-GAAP measures such as EBITDA should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of using EBITDA is that it does not include all items that impact the company's net income for the period. Reconciliations to the GAAP equivalents of the non-GAAP financial measures are provided on the attached unaudited financial statements.

About the Numbers in This Release

Quarterly results

All quarterly results referred to in the text, tables and attachments to this release are unaudited. The financial statements from which the financial results reported in this press release are derived have been prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, unless otherwise noted as "non-GAAP," and are presented in U.S. dollars.

Q&A

For Q&A regarding the fourth quarter and full year 2017 performance upon the release, investors may send the questions via email to IR@gigamedia.com.tw, and the responses will be replied individually.

About GigaMedia

Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, GigaMedia Limited (Singapore registration number: 199905474H) is a diversified provider of online games. GigaMedia's online games business develops and operates a suite of games in Taiwan and Hong Kong, with focus on browser/mobile games and social casino games. More information on GigaMedia can be obtained from www.gigamedia.com.

The statements included above and elsewhere in this press release that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding expected financial performance (as described without limitation in the "Business Outlook" section and in quotations from management in this press release) and GigaMedia's strategic and operational plans. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties and changes in circumstances. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward looking statements, including but not limited to, our ability to license, develop or acquire additional online games that are appealing to users, our ability to retain existing online game players and attract new players, and our ability to launch online games in a timely manner and pursuant to our anticipated schedule. Further information on risks or other factors that could cause results to differ is detailed in GigaMedia's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed in April 2017 and its other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

GIGAMEDIA LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS








Three months ended

Twelve months ended



12/31/2017


09/30/2017


12/31/2016


12/31/2017


12/31/2016



unaudited


unaudited


unaudited


unaudited


audited



USD


USD


USD


USD


USD

Operating revenues


















Asian online game and service revenues

2,027,831


2,304,287


2,038,188


11,596,221


8,971,305

Other revenues
















2,027,831


2,304,287


2,038,188


11,596,221


8,971,305

Operating costs


















Cost of Asian online game and service revenues

1,020,993


846,905


1,057,163


5,098,495


4,138,111

Cost of other revenues
















1,020,993


846,905


1,057,163


5,098,495


4,138,111

Gross profit

1,006,838


1,457,382


981,025


6,497,726


4,833,194

Operating expenses


















Product development and engineering expenses

237,744


269,539


330,895


1,072,350


1,045,182

Selling and marketing expenses

745,169


601,638


2,311,585


3,992,351


5,512,695

General and administrative expenses

741,253


896,398


831,817


3,527,799


3,456,300

Impairment losses







1,914,565





1,914,565

Other

(1,705,532)


4,515


14,196


(1,605,017)


35,002



18,634


1,772,090


5,403,058


6,987,483


11,963,744

Income (loss) from operations

988,204


(314,708)


(4,422,033)


(489,757)


(7,130,550)

Non-operating income (expense)


















Interest income

207,775


208,696


84,383


602,224


302,515

Gain on sales of marketable securities

1,618








1,618


Interest expense

(112)


(9,985)


(11,831)


(33,544)


(81,446)

Foreign exchange (loss) gain - net

(85,955)


(13,239)


56,878


(551,167)


(300,651)

Gain (loss) on disposal of property, plant and equipment

(1)


(2)


(39,709)


962


751,133

Equity in net loss on equity method investments

(79)


(105)


264,979


(23,761)


(1,730,872)

Gain on disposal of investments







25,894





848,629

Impairment loss on marketable securities and investments

(176)


(233)





(52,651)


Other - net

(1,712,323)


860


88,655


(38,702)


125,532



(1,589,253)


185,992


469,249


(95,021)


(85,160)

Loss from continuing operations before income taxes

(601,049)


(128,716)


(3,952,784)


(584,778)


(7,215,710)

Income tax benefit (expense)

1,671,511


(7)


1,146,193


1,671,048


1,148,723

Net (loss) income attributable to shareholders of GigaMedia

1,070,462


(128,723)


(2,806,591)


1,086,270


(6,066,987)

Earnings (loss) per share attributable to GigaMedia:


















Basic

0.10


(0.01)


(0.25)


0.10


(0.55)

Diluted

0.10


(0.01)


(0.25)


0.10


(0.55)

Weighted average shares outstanding:


















Basic

11,052,235


11,052,235


11,052,235


11,052,235


11,052,235

Diluted

11,052,235


11,052,235


11,052,235


11,052,235


11,052,235

GIGAMEDIA LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS












12/31/2017


09/30/2017


12/31/2016



unaudited


unaudited


audited



USD


USD


USD

Assets










Current assets










Cash and cash equivalents

63,670,458


63,767,004


65,710,816

Marketable securities - current




2,617


2,617

Accounts receivable - net

751,114


699,407


870,785

Prepaid expenses

389,984


310,286


547,818

Restricted cash

506,981


503,640


500,000

Other receivables

67,884


495,685


1,099,183

Other current assets

124,595


155,240


151,358

Total current assets

65,511,016


65,933,879


68,882,577












Marketable securities - noncurrent










Investments







72,052

Property, plant & equipment - net

157,730


135,287


6,605

Intangible assets - net

3,409


2,812


Prepaid licensing and royalty fees

458,914


516,477


1,020,034

Other assets

282,036


325,763


346,072

Total assets

66,413,105


66,914,218


70,327,340












Liabilities and equity










Short-term borrowings







2,480,620

Accounts payable

313,557


269,316


265,966

Accrued compensation

548,903


565,446


210,083

Accrued expenses

2,157,790


2,037,396


3,827,905

Unearned revenue

1,863,308


2,068,262


1,867,623

Other current liabilities

163,703


223,173


346,036

Total current liabilities

5,047,261


5,163,593


8,998,233

Other liabilities




1,671,511


1,671,511

Total liabilities

5,047,261


6,835,104


10,669,744

GigaMedia's shareholders' equity

61,365,844


60,079,114


59,657,596

Noncontrolling interest







Total equity

61,365,844


60,079,114


59,657,596

Total liabilities and equity

66,413,105


66,914,218


70,327,340

GIGAMEDIA LIMITED

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP RESULTS OF OPERATIONS





Three months ended



12/31/2017

9/30/2017

12/31/2016



unaudited

unaudited

unaudited



USD

USD

USD

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA








Net income (loss) attributable to GigaMedia

1,070,462

(128,723)

(2,806,591)

Depreciation

20,886

18,929

50,414

Amortization

3,315

3,301

26,967

Interest income

(207,775)

(208,695)

(84,383)

Interest expense

112

9,985

11,831

Income tax expense (benefit)

(1,671,511)

7

(1,146,193)

EBITDA

(784,511)

(305,196)

(3,947,955)

 

