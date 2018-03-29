GigaMedia Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Overview

Consolidated 4Q revenues decreased 11.98% quarter-over-quarter and 0.49% year-over-year. Full year revenues increased 29.26% to $11.6 million compared to $9.0 million in 2016.

Gross profit decreased 30.89% comparing to 3Q 2017, but increased 2.65% comparing to the prior year fourth quarter, to approximately $1.0 million . Full year gross profit increased by $1.7 million or 34.45% to $6.5 million . Gross margin rate for full year of 2017 was 56.04%, slightly increased from 53.87% last year.

Operating expenses in 4Q, excluding a reclassification from non-operating income of $1.7 million related to the ArcheAge transaction in 2Q 2017, slightly decreased 1.24% from prior quarter. Full year operating expenses, excluding impairment losses and the ArcheAge income, decreased by $1.3 million or 13.24% to $8.7 million from $10.0 million .

ArcheAge ArcheAge Income from operations for 4Q, excluding the reclassification from non-operating income of the $1.7 million ArcheAge income, decreased to a loss $0.7 million from a loss $0.3 million in 3Q, mainly due to lower revenues in 4Q. Full year operating loss, if excluding impairment losses and the ArcheAge income, were a loss of $2.2 million for 2017, representing a loss reduction of $3.0 million .

ArcheAge ArcheAge Consolidated general and administrative expenses in 4Q decreased by 17.31% quarter-on-quarter and by 10.89% year-over-year. Full year consolidated general and administrative expenses slightly increased by 2.07%.

Income tax benefit of $1.7 million in this quarter was related to a reversal of deferred income tax liabilities originally accrued for certain withholding obligations.

Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2017 was a loss of $1.1 million , compared to adjusted EBITA of $7.2 million loss in the prior year.

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results

GigaMedia Limited is a diversified provider of online games. GigaMedia's online games business FunTown develops and operates a suite of games in Taiwan and Hong Kong, with focus on online games and other digital entertainments.

Unaudited consolidated results of GigaMedia are summarized in the table below.

For the Fourth Quarter

GIGAMEDIA4Q17 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS (unaudited, all figures in US$ thousands, except per share amounts)

4Q17



3Q17



Change (%)



4Q17



4Q16



Change (%) Revenues

2,028



2,304



-11.98%



2,028



2,038



-0.49% Gross Profit

1,007



1,457



-30.89%



1,007



981



2.65% Income (Loss) from Operations

988



(315)



NM



988



(4,422)



NM Net Income (Loss) Attributable to GigaMedia

1,070



(129)



NM



1,070



(2,807)



NM Net Income (Loss) Per Share Attributable to GigaMedia, Diluted

0.10



(0.01)



NM



0.10



(0.25)



NM EBITDA (A)

(785)



(305)



NM



(785)



(3,948)



NM Cash and Marketable Securities-Current

63,670



63,770



-0.16%



63,670



65,713



-3.11%

(A) EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is provided as a supplement to results provided in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). (See, "Use of Non-GAAP Measures," for more details.)

Fourth-Quarter Financial Results

Consolidated revenues for the fourth quarter of 2017 decreased 11.98% quarter-on-quarter from $2.3 million to $2.0 million and slightly decreased by 0.49% year-over-year.

for the fourth quarter of 2017 decreased 11.98% quarter-on-quarter from to and slightly decreased by 0.49% year-over-year. Consolidated gross profit decreased 30.89% quarter-on-quarter from $1.5 million to $1.0 million and increased 2.65% year-over-year.

decreased 30.89% quarter-on-quarter from to and increased 2.65% year-over-year. Consolidated operating expenses were $0.02 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. A decrease of $1.8 million from the third quarter of 2017 is mainly due to a reclassification from non-operating income of $1.7 million related to the ArcheAge transaction, already recognized in the second quarter of 2017. It also reflected the effective budgeting and cost management on general and administrative expenses. A slight increase in selling and marketing expenses from $0.6 million in the third quarter of 2017 to $0.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 is mainly due to the launch of a new game in mid-December 2017 .

were in the fourth quarter of 2017. A decrease of from the third quarter of 2017 is mainly due to a reclassification from non-operating income of related to the transaction, already recognized in the second quarter of 2017. It also reflected the effective budgeting and cost management on general and administrative expenses. A slight increase in selling and marketing expenses from in the third quarter of 2017 to in the fourth quarter of 2017 is mainly due to the launch of a new game in . Consolidated income (loss) from operation of the fourth quarter of 2017 was an income of $1.0 million , compared to a loss of $ 0.3 million in the last quarter. The improvement from loss to income was mainly due to the reclassification of the ArcheAge income of $1.7 million .

of the fourth quarter of 2017 was an income of , compared to a loss of in the last quarter. The improvement from loss to income was mainly due to the reclassification of the income of . Game division, excluding the reclassification of the ArcheAge income, almost reached break-even point, with an operating loss $0.3 million in this quarter, comparing both to an income of $0.2 million of the third quarter of 2017 and a loss of $3.5 million in the same period of last year.

income, almost reached break-even point, with an operating loss in this quarter, comparing both to an income of of the third quarter of 2017 and a loss of in the same period of last year. Income tax benefit of the fourth quarter of 2017 was $1.7 million . The benefit was related to a reversal of deferred income tax liabilities originally accrued for certain withholding obligations.

of the fourth quarter of 2017 was . The benefit was related to a reversal of deferred income tax liabilities originally accrued for certain withholding obligations. Consolidated net income of the fourth quarter of 2017 was a net income of $1.1 million compared to a net loss of $2.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.

of the fourth quarter of 2017 was a net income of compared to a net loss of in the fourth quarter of 2016. Cash and cash equivalents in the fourth quarter of 2017 accounted for $63.7 million , which decreased 0.2% from $63.8 million in the third quarter of 2017.

in the fourth quarter of 2017 accounted for , which decreased 0.2% from in the third quarter of 2017. Consolidated EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2017 was a loss of $0.8 million compared to a loss of $0.3 million in the third quarter of 2017 and a loss of $3.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Financial Position

GigaMedia maintained its solid financial position with cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash accounted for $64.2 million approximately $5.8 per share as of December 31, 2017. The short-term debt remained zero, compared to $2.5 million as of the fourth quarter of 2016 and the total liabilities decreased $1.8 million quarter-on-quarter from $6.8 million to $5.0 million.

For the Full Year 2017

(all figures in US$ thousands, except per share amounts)

FY17 (unaudited)



FY16 (audited)



Change (%) Revenues

11,596



8,971



29.26% Gross Profit

6,498



4,833



34.45% Loss from Operations

(490)



(7,130)



NM Net Income (Loss) Attributable to GigaMedia

1,086



(6,066)



NM Net Income (Loss) Per Share Attributable to GigaMedia, Diluted

0.10



(0.55)



NM EBITDA (A)

(1,099)



(7,164)



NM

(A) EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is provided as a supplement to results provided in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). (See, "Use of Non-GAAP Measures," for more details.)

Consolidated revenues for the year ended December 31, 2017 was $11.6 million , compared to $9.0 million in the last year. Gross profit was $6.5 million , compared to $4.8 million last year.

for the year ended was , compared to in the last year. Gross profit was , compared to last year. Consolidated gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2017 was $6.5 million , compared to $4.8 million last year.

for the year ended was , compared to last year. Consolidated loss from operations for 2017 was a loss of $0.5 million , compared to a loss of $7.1 million in the last year. The loss reduction was mainly attributable to the decreases in marketing expenses and impairment losses, as well as the income from transferring the license right of ArcheAge to XL Games Inc.

for 2017 was a loss of , compared to a loss of in the last year. The loss reduction was mainly attributable to the decreases in marketing expenses and impairment losses, as well as the income from transferring the license right of to XL Games Inc. Consolidated net Income (loss) for 2017 was $1.1 million , compared to a loss of $6.0 million in the same period last year. Earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2017 was $0.10 , compared to loss per share of $0.55 last year.

Business Outlook

The following forward-looking statements reflect GigaMedia's expectations as of March 29, 2018. Given potential changes in economic conditions and consumer spending, the evolving nature of online games, and various other risk factors, including those discussed in the Company's 2016 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as referenced below, actual results may differ materially.

GigaMedia CEO James Huang stated: "We are continually looking for high gross profit games, focusing on smart spending on commercial advertisements to achieve high efficiency on marketing expense. With these the strategies, we can see the improvements now.

To look over the past two years, the management has been clearing up assets, trying to keep more cash on hand. We are persistently searching for investment targets with high potentials to expand our business and drive higher revenue for our shareholders."

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement GigaMedia's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with US GAAP, the company uses the following measure defined as non-GAAP by the SEC: EBITDA. Management believes that EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is a useful supplemental measure of performance because it excludes certain non-cash items such as depreciation and amortization and that EBITDA is a measure of performance used by some investors, equity analysts and others to make informed investment decisions. EBITDA is not a recognized earnings measure under GAAP and does not have a standardized meaning. Non-GAAP measures such as EBITDA should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of using EBITDA is that it does not include all items that impact the company's net income for the period. Reconciliations to the GAAP equivalents of the non-GAAP financial measures are provided on the attached unaudited financial statements.

About the Numbers in This Release

Quarterly results

All quarterly results referred to in the text, tables and attachments to this release are unaudited. The financial statements from which the financial results reported in this press release are derived have been prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, unless otherwise noted as "non-GAAP," and are presented in U.S. dollars.

Q&A

For Q&A regarding the fourth quarter and full year 2017 performance upon the release, investors may send the questions via email to IR@gigamedia.com.tw, and the responses will be replied individually.

About GigaMedia

Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, GigaMedia Limited (Singapore registration number: 199905474H) is a diversified provider of online games. GigaMedia's online games business develops and operates a suite of games in Taiwan and Hong Kong, with focus on browser/mobile games and social casino games. More information on GigaMedia can be obtained from www.gigamedia.com.

The statements included above and elsewhere in this press release that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding expected financial performance (as described without limitation in the "Business Outlook" section and in quotations from management in this press release) and GigaMedia's strategic and operational plans. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties and changes in circumstances. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward looking statements, including but not limited to, our ability to license, develop or acquire additional online games that are appealing to users, our ability to retain existing online game players and attract new players, and our ability to launch online games in a timely manner and pursuant to our anticipated schedule. Further information on risks or other factors that could cause results to differ is detailed in GigaMedia's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed in April 2017 and its other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Tables to follow)

GIGAMEDIA LIMITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS















Three months ended



Twelve months ended





12/31/2017





09/30/2017





12/31/2016





12/31/2017





12/31/2016





unaudited





unaudited





unaudited





unaudited





audited





USD





USD





USD





USD





USD Operating revenues





































Asian online game and service revenues



2,027,831





2,304,287





2,038,188





11,596,221





8,971,305 Other revenues



—





—





—





—





—





2,027,831





2,304,287





2,038,188





11,596,221





8,971,305 Operating costs





































Cost of Asian online game and service revenues



1,020,993





846,905





1,057,163





5,098,495





4,138,111 Cost of other revenues



—





—





—





—





—





1,020,993





846,905





1,057,163





5,098,495





4,138,111 Gross profit



1,006,838





1,457,382





981,025





6,497,726





4,833,194 Operating expenses





































Product development and engineering expenses



237,744





269,539





330,895





1,072,350





1,045,182 Selling and marketing expenses



745,169





601,638





2,311,585





3,992,351





5,512,695 General and administrative expenses



741,253





896,398





831,817





3,527,799





3,456,300 Impairment losses



—





—





1,914,565





—





1,914,565 Other



(1,705,532)





4,515





14,196





(1,605,017)





35,002





18,634





1,772,090





5,403,058





6,987,483





11,963,744 Income (loss) from operations



988,204





(314,708)





(4,422,033)





(489,757)





(7,130,550) Non-operating income (expense)





































Interest income



207,775





208,696





84,383





602,224





302,515 Gain on sales of marketable securities



1,618





—





—





1,618





— Interest expense



(112)





(9,985)





(11,831)





(33,544)





(81,446) Foreign exchange (loss) gain - net



(85,955)





(13,239)





56,878





(551,167)





(300,651) Gain (loss) on disposal of property, plant and equipment



(1)





(2)





(39,709)





962





751,133 Equity in net loss on equity method investments



(79)





(105)





264,979





(23,761)





(1,730,872) Gain on disposal of investments



—





—





25,894





—





848,629 Impairment loss on marketable securities and investments



(176)





(233)





—





(52,651)





— Other - net



(1,712,323)





860





88,655





(38,702)





125,532





(1,589,253)





185,992





469,249





(95,021)





(85,160) Loss from continuing operations before income taxes



(601,049)





(128,716)





(3,952,784)





(584,778)





(7,215,710) Income tax benefit (expense)



1,671,511





(7)





1,146,193





1,671,048





1,148,723 Net (loss) income attributable to shareholders of GigaMedia



1,070,462





(128,723)





(2,806,591)





1,086,270





(6,066,987) Earnings (loss) per share attributable to GigaMedia:





































Basic



0.10





(0.01)





(0.25)





0.10





(0.55) Diluted



0.10





(0.01)





(0.25)





0.10





(0.55) Weighted average shares outstanding:





































Basic



11,052,235





11,052,235





11,052,235





11,052,235





11,052,235 Diluted



11,052,235





11,052,235





11,052,235





11,052,235





11,052,235

GIGAMEDIA LIMITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS























12/31/2017





09/30/2017





12/31/2016





unaudited





unaudited





audited





USD





USD





USD Assets





















Current assets





















Cash and cash equivalents



63,670,458





63,767,004





65,710,816 Marketable securities - current



—





2,617





2,617 Accounts receivable - net



751,114





699,407





870,785 Prepaid expenses



389,984





310,286





547,818 Restricted cash



506,981





503,640





500,000 Other receivables



67,884





495,685





1,099,183 Other current assets



124,595





155,240





151,358 Total current assets



65,511,016





65,933,879





68,882,577























Marketable securities - noncurrent





















Investments



—





—





72,052 Property, plant & equipment - net



157,730





135,287





6,605 Intangible assets - net



3,409





2,812





— Prepaid licensing and royalty fees



458,914





516,477





1,020,034 Other assets



282,036





325,763





346,072 Total assets



66,413,105





66,914,218





70,327,340























Liabilities and equity





















Short-term borrowings



—





—





2,480,620 Accounts payable



313,557





269,316





265,966 Accrued compensation



548,903





565,446





210,083 Accrued expenses



2,157,790





2,037,396





3,827,905 Unearned revenue



1,863,308





2,068,262





1,867,623 Other current liabilities



163,703





223,173





346,036 Total current liabilities



5,047,261





5,163,593





8,998,233 Other liabilities



—





1,671,511





1,671,511 Total liabilities



5,047,261





6,835,104





10,669,744 GigaMedia's shareholders' equity



61,365,844





60,079,114





59,657,596 Noncontrolling interest



—





—





— Total equity



61,365,844





60,079,114





59,657,596 Total liabilities and equity



66,413,105





66,914,218





70,327,340

GIGAMEDIA LIMITED RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP RESULTS OF OPERATIONS









Three months ended





12/31/2017



9/30/2017



12/31/2016





unaudited



unaudited



unaudited





USD



USD



USD Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA

















Net income (loss) attributable to GigaMedia



1,070,462



(128,723)



(2,806,591) Depreciation



20,886



18,929



50,414 Amortization



3,315



3,301



26,967 Interest income



(207,775)



(208,695)



(84,383) Interest expense



112



9,985



11,831 Income tax expense (benefit)



(1,671,511)



7



(1,146,193) EBITDA



(784,511)



(305,196)



(3,947,955)

