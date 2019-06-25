Gigamon Announces GigaVUE Cloud Suite with Amazon Virtual Private Cloud Traffic Mirroring Service

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gigamon Inc. ("Gigamon"), the leading network visibility provider for the digital enterprise, has taken a major step forward in support of organization-wide digital transformation with the announcement that its GigaVUE Cloud Suite for Amazon Web Services (AWS) now features native support for Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (Amazon VPC) traffic mirroring. This service makes agentless-based traffic acquisition easier to obtain and more effective, coming at a crucial time as organizations dramatically expand the number and complexity of applications they deploy with AWS.

As organizations relocate or develop new workloads in the cloud, these applications challenge IT teams to provide the required security, performance and customer experience. Traffic intelligence between, and within, these distributed mission critical applications is key to the success of the modern digital enterprise as they strive to run fast and stay secure.

GigaVUE Cloud Suite with Amazon VPC traffic mirroring is the most effective approach for network-based security and performance analysis. Through threat and behavior analysis, the enhanced approach expedites detection of targeted attacks, insider abuse and compromised workloads.

Gigamon support for the Amazon VPC traffic mirroring service allows customers to gain full access to, and insight into, the network traffic across their infrastructure for content inspection and threat monitoring. With this service, organizations can copy all network packets at any Elastic Network Interface (ENI) in their Amazon VPCs and send them to the GigaVUE Cloud Suite for AWS for traffic aggregation, advanced processing and proper distribution to the appropriate security and monitoring tools.

With the Gigamon V Series, which provides traffic intelligence in public cloud environments, AWS customers can eliminate unnecessary load on these tools by offloading processor-intensive tasks such as slicing and masking. GigaVUE Cloud Suite for AWS also generates NetFlow to help provide context to this traffic and then directs this modified traffic, via Flow Mapping, to the appropriate tool.

"We are excited to work with AWS to simplify cloud deployment and deliver the critical visibility needed to manage and secure the next generation of digital applications," said Karl Van den Bergh, Chief Marketing Officer, Gigamon. "Together we will continue to develop solutions that harness the power of the cloud to help organizations accelerate their digital transformation journey."

In addition to utilizing Amazon VPC traffic mirroring, Gigamon further announces advanced support for AWS with Fabric Manager (FM) centralized management and orchestration solution. FM can now:

Detect Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) changes in an Amazon VPC, and automatically control the Gigamon V Series node visibility tier using AWS APIs

Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) changes in an Amazon VPC, and automatically control the Gigamon V Series node visibility tier using AWS APIs Eliminate manual processes and errors by automatically identifying each new workload and their associated traffic mirroring, and then configuring the traffic mirroring service to direct traffic to the V Series Nodes

manual processes and errors by automatically identifying each new workload and their associated traffic mirroring, and then configuring the traffic mirroring service to direct traffic to the V Series Nodes Integrate with third-party systems and tools, via RESTful APIs, to dynamically and automatically direct received traffic and configure new traffic policies

with third-party systems and tools, via RESTful APIs, to dynamically and automatically direct received traffic and configure new traffic policies Auto discover and visualize the end-to-end topology of visibility tiers and Amazon EC2 instances

