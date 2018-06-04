Gigamon Appoints Art Gilliland to its Board of Directors

"Gilliland's career as a visionary in the cybersecurity industry and ability to provide strategic input will be incredibly valuable as we continue to deliver new and disruptive ways for organizations to address the rapidly evolving threat environment," said Paul Hooper, CEO of Gigamon. "He is a strong addition to the collective business acumen and impressive leadership of our Board and executive team, and will provide great counsel as we continue our innovation and growth."

Most recently, Gilliland served as President and CEO of Skyport Systems, a SaaS managed secure infrastructure provider for the enterprise that was acquired by Cisco Systems in 2017. He also acted as Senior Vice President of HP Software Enterprise Security Products where he led efforts to maximize opportunities for selling security solutions and services, and helped enterprise customers manage risk and compliance requirements. Gilliland joined HP from Symantec where he served as a Senior Vice President of the Information Security Group. Previously he served as Vice President of Products and Marketing at IMlogic, which was acquired by the Symantec in 2006. He currently sits on the board of directors for OneSpan (previously Vasco Data Security International) where he is a member of the Audit Committee, Compensation Committee and Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee.

"With cyberattacks making the headlines daily, it's clear now is the time for a different approach to security," said Gilliland. "Adding more tools is no longer the answer, and organizations need to implement a strong foundation in order to build a secure business. Gigamon plays a key role in aligning the objectives of SecOps and NetOps in order to counter escalating threats, and I'm honored to play a role in the company's future."

Gigamon is the company leading the convergence of network and security operations to help organizations reduce complexity and increase efficiency of their security stack. The Company's GigaSECURE Security Delivery Platform is a next generation network packet broker that helps customers makes threats more visible across cloud, hybrid and on-premises environments, deploy resources faster and maximize the performance of their security tools. Global 2000 companies and government agencies rely on Gigamon solutions to stop tool sprawl and save costs. Learn how you can make your infrastructure more resilient, more agile and more secure at www.gigamon.com, on our blog and Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

