Gigamon Disrupts Industry-Wide Trend of Channel Divestments with an Unparalleled Investment in its Partner Ecosystem

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gigamon Inc. ("Gigamon"), the essential element of enterprise infrastructure, providing visibility to network traffic across physical, virtual and cloud environments, today announced the launch of its Catalyst Channel Program. The new program marks a shift to a true channel-first approach, defined by a companywide effort to fully leverage the Gigamon Independent Software Vendor (ISV) ecosystem and channel to accelerate demand creation and expand its reach into Global 5000 customers. The Catalyst program features a completely overhauled incentive structure that rewards outstanding performance, increasing the earning potential of Gigamon channel partners.

The Catalyst Channel Program empowers partners to identify and drive revenue opportunities. To support these efforts, technical sales enablement has been fully refreshed, additional training resources have been developed, a fully integrated partner portal is in place and a completely refreshed discount and incentive strategy has been launched.

"Our unparalleled investment in the Catalyst Channel Program strengthens our ecosystem by increasing partner training, providing stronger support tools, delivering greater market access and accelerated business growth opportunities. This creates a winning formula for our ecosystem and maximizes value for our customers," said Shane Buckley, President and Chief Operating Officer of Gigamon. "Moving forward, our sales, marketing and enablement efforts will be laser-focused on a channel-first approach, starting with the strategic overhaul of the incentive models which creates an unmatched value exchange for our partners."

The program has already received a 5-Star rating in the CRN 2019 Partner Program Guide which identifies the strongest and most successful partner programs in the channel today, offered by the top technology suppliers for IT products and services. The 5-Star rating recognizes an elite subset of companies that offer solution providers the best partnering elements in their channel programs.

To amplify the reach and impact of the Catalyst Channel Program, Gigamon has also invested in a world-class leadership team, led by award-winning industry veteran Michelle Hodges, Vice President of Worldwide Channels and Alliances at Gigamon.

"Gigamon is fundamentally changing how we go to market, and with partners initiating a significant portion of our business, it's time to demonstrate our commitment to them in return," Hodges said. "To our partners, our promise is to work more closely with you and the Gigamon ISV ecosystem, be easier to work with and invest in your success. The Catalyst Channel Program is designed to reward value with margin, and we're ready to truly be channel-first."

To join the Catalyst Channel Program, register to become a partner today and for more information on the impact of unprecedented network visibility on your digital transformation, visit our website.

About Gigamon

Gigamon is the recognized leader in network visibility solutions, delivering the powerful insights needed to see, secure and empower the enterprise network. Our solutions accelerate threat detection and incident response times while empowering customers to maximize their infrastructure performance across physical, virtual and cloud networks. Since 2004 we have cultivated a global customer base which includes leading Service Providers, Government Agencies as well as Enterprise NetOps and SecOps teams from more than 80 percent of the Fortune 100. For the full story on how we can help reduce risk, complexity, and cost to meet your business needs, visit our website, follow our blog, and connect with us on your favorite social channels Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

