Gigamon Drives Strong Momentum into 2018, Achieves 15th Successive Quarter of Operating Profit

"Gigamon is off to a strong start in the first quarter, building on the record-setting close we had in 2017," said Paul Hooper, chief executive officer of Gigamon. "We have maintained momentum with a large number of Global 2000 companies and government agencies turning to Gigamon to help reduce the complexity and increase the efficiency of their security stack. I am proud of the work done by the team to get off to a fast start in 2018 as organizations recognize the essential role Gigamon plays in security. I am increasingly bullish about our future."

Q1 Highlights include:

Customer Wins: Gigamon added 91 new customers in the first quarter including:

A large global financial services organization that selected Gigamon to examine encrypted traffic coming from its websites to ensure that it didn't contain personally identifiable information, allowing it to meet PCI compliance requirements.

Clemson University is using GigaSECURE ® with GigaSMART ® traffic intelligence modules to protect the university from cyberthreats. Clemson has increased visibility to network traffic by 75 percent and reduced false positives by more than 60 percent.

is using GigaSECURE with GigaSMART traffic intelligence modules to protect the university from cyberthreats. has increased visibility to network traffic by 75 percent and reduced false positives by more than 60 percent. One of the world's largest offshore drilling contractors chose Gigamon to reduce the number of inline devices it used while rolling out multiple security tools in a compressed timeframe to improve its security posture.

One of the largest financial services corporations in China is using Gigamon to help its existing next-generation firewall and intrusion prevention system keep up with network traffic, increasing network availability while maintaining its security stance.

Product Innovation: Late in 2017, Gigamon introduced the market's first 100Gb solution that supports SSL/TLS decryption as part of the GigaSECURE Security Delivery Platform. It empowers companies to decrypt and re-encrypt their data once, and inspect that data with multiple best-of-breed security tools. The solution has been well-accepted by customers with SSL decryption being among the top five GigaSMART applications sold in the quarter.

In March, Gigamon announced the general availability of GigaVUE – OS 5.3. It included key enhancements such as:

Flexible inline arrangements which improves usability for customers who need to quickly deploy inline prevention tools, reducing cost and enhancing their security posture.

Resilient deployment architectures that allow organizations to easily configure multiple Gigamon platform components and provide better access to network traffic.

Metadata generation in CEF, a popular format ingested by security information and event management (SIEM) solutions such as Splunk and QRadar.

Revenue: Gigamon posted year-over-year growth in bookings, revenue and operating profit reflecting growing market acceptance of its GigaSECURE Security Delivery Platform. The company's growth was paced with strong performances in EMEA and APJ.

About Gigamon

Gigamon is the company leading the convergence of network and security operations to help organizations reduce complexity and increase efficiency of their security stack. The company's GigaSECURE® Security Delivery Platform is a next generation network packet broker that helps customers makes threats more visible – across cloud, hybrid and on-premises environments, deploy resources faster and maximize the performance of their security tools. Global 2000 companies and government agencies rely on Gigamon solutions to stop tool sprawl and save costs. Learn how you can make your infrastructure more resilient, more agile and more secure at www.gigamon.com, on our blog and Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gigamon-drives-strong-momentum-into-2018-achieves-15th-successive-quarter-of-operating-profit-300641783.html

SOURCE Gigamon, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.gigamon.com/

