Gigamon GigaSECURE Cloud Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gigamon Inc. ("Gigamon"), the leading network visibility provider for the digital enterprise, today announced the availability of Gigamon GigaSECURE® Cloud in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace , an online store providing applications and services for use on Microsoft Azure. Gigamon customers can now take advantage of the scalability, high availability, and security of Azure, with streamlined deployment and management.

As global enterprises navigate through their digital transformation journeys, they are tasked with optimizing both performance and security as critical components to delivering a world-class customer experience. By partnering with Microsoft, Gigamon is able to support the digital enterprise with platform-based solutions that can be implemented seamlessly across cloud or hybrid cloud networks.

"Digital transformations are driving our global customers to expedite their cloud migration efforts. Complete network visibility lies at the epicenter of the efficient migration of mission-critical applications to the cloud or hybrid cloud architectures," said Ananda Rajagopal, Vice President, Products at Gigamon. "Gigamon is able to better support customers with increased scalability, streamlined deployment, and improved network and security management as part of the Microsoft Azure Marketplace."

"Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Sajan Parihar, Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "We're happy to welcome Gigamon solution to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About Gigamon

Gigamon is the recognized leader in network visibility and control solutions, providing the application intelligence required to optimize the security and performance of your Digital Enterprise. With Gigamon solutions that deliver rich network data while ensuring complete visibility across physical, virtual and cloud networks, our customers are empowered to solve the complex business challenges of a digital transformation. Since 2004, our 800+ employees have earned 66 technology patents and cultivated a global customer base which now includes more than 80 percent of the Fortune 100 and 10 out of the top 10 government agencies. For the full story on how our network visibility and security solutions can help evolve your Digital Enterprise, visit our website , follow our blog and connect with us on your favorite social channels Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .















































